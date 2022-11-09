Badger High School boys’ basketball preview

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Braves lost five of their top six scorers from a year ago including Jack Lendak (21.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg). However, Badger appears to have a nice foundation to build off of as we enter the 2022-23 season.

The expectations don’t change says coach Josh Upshire. “We want to compete every night and put ourselves in a position to win. We do have great leaders in the locker room who have helped us tremendously this [past] summer.”

Senior Brad Hamilton returns after averaging 12.5 points, 5.3 assists and 2.4 steals to go along with team-leading 32.6% from three-point range. He’ll be joined by his classmate Cole Burnett and 6’4 junior guard Duncan Moy (back at Badger after spending last year with Harding).

“Brad, Cole and Duncan have done a tremendous job on the court as well as in the classroom,” says Upshire. “They’ve guided our younger guys to be what we expect them to be in our program.”

Moy comes in after spending much of the summer competing against some of the best in the country at tournaments and at camps. “He’s the only local player ranked in top twenty for the 2024 class in the state,” indicates Upshire. “His skill level’s very high and his basketball IQ puts him on the list. He’s a 4.1 student and is an incredible leader on and off the court.”

With two freshmen slated to start, experience and depth is a concern for the coaching staff. “We lost seven seniors from last year,” states Upshire. “We don’t have a lot of experience coming back. If we can get these two areas down (experience and depth), we have a chance to make this a special year.”

Badger opens the season with a matchup against Leetonia on November 29.

Badger Braves

Fast Facts

Head Coach : Josh Upshire

2021-22 Record : 12-13 (6-10), 6th place NEC

2021-22 Post-Season Finish : Lost in District Semifinals to St. Thomas Aquinas (60-45)

Last 5-Years : 60-61 (49.6%)

2021-22 Team Stats

Scoring Offense : 61.1

Scoring Defense : 64.7

2021-22 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Jack Lendak, 21.7

Rebounding: Carter Burnett, 13.1

Assists : Brad Hamilton, 5.3

Steals : Brad Hamilton, 2.4

Free Throw Percentage : Brad Hamilton, 32.6%

Three-Point Percentage : Jaden Richards, 72.0%

2022-23 Schedule

Nov. 29 – Leetonia

Dec. 2 – at Campbell Memorial

Dec. 6 – Fairport Harding

Dec. 9 – Southington

Dec. 13 – Bristol

Dec. 16 – at Maplewood

Dec. 20 – at Lordstown

Dec. 23 – at Jackson-Milton

Dec. 27 – Champion

Jan. 6 – at Conneaut

Jan. 10 – Pymatuning Valley

Jan. 13 – Mathews

Jan. 17 – at Fairport Harding

Jan. 20 – Lordstown

Jan. 21 – vs Heartland Christian (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

Jan. 24 – at Windham

Jan. 27 – at St. John

Jan. 31 – Maplewood

Feb. 3 – at Pymatuning Valley

Feb. 7 – at Mathews

Feb. 10 – TBA

Feb. 14 – at Heartland Christian

