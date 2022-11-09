Badger High School boys’ basketball preview
KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Braves lost five of their top six scorers from a year ago including Jack Lendak (21.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg). However, Badger appears to have a nice foundation to build off of as we enter the 2022-23 season.
The expectations don't change says coach Josh Upshire. "We want to compete every night and put ourselves in a position to win. We do have great leaders in the locker room who have helped us tremendously this [past] summer."
Senior Brad Hamilton returns after averaging 12.5 points, 5.3 assists and 2.4 steals to go along with team-leading 32.6% from three-point range. He’ll be joined by his classmate Cole Burnett and 6’4 junior guard Duncan Moy (back at Badger after spending last year with Harding).
“Brad, Cole and Duncan have done a tremendous job on the court as well as in the classroom,” says Upshire. “They’ve guided our younger guys to be what we expect them to be in our program.”
Moy comes in after spending much of the summer competing against some of the best in the country at tournaments and at camps. “He’s the only local player ranked in top twenty for the 2024 class in the state,” indicates Upshire. “His skill level’s very high and his basketball IQ puts him on the list. He’s a 4.1 student and is an incredible leader on and off the court.”
With two freshmen slated to start, experience and depth is a concern for the coaching staff. “We lost seven seniors from last year,” states Upshire. “We don’t have a lot of experience coming back. If we can get these two areas down (experience and depth), we have a chance to make this a special year.”
Badger opens the season with a matchup against Leetonia on November 29.
Badger Braves
Fast Facts
Head Coach : Josh Upshire
2021-22 Record : 12-13 (6-10), 6th place NEC
2021-22 Post-Season Finish : Lost in District Semifinals to St. Thomas Aquinas (60-45)
Last 5-Years : 60-61 (49.6%)
2021-22 Team Stats
Scoring Offense : 61.1
Scoring Defense : 64.7
2021-22 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Jack Lendak, 21.7
Rebounding: Carter Burnett, 13.1
Assists : Brad Hamilton, 5.3
Steals : Brad Hamilton, 2.4
Free Throw Percentage : Brad Hamilton, 32.6%
Three-Point Percentage : Jaden Richards, 72.0%
2022-23 Schedule
Nov. 29 – Leetonia
Dec. 2 – at Campbell Memorial
Dec. 6 – Fairport Harding
Dec. 9 – Southington
Dec. 13 – Bristol
Dec. 16 – at Maplewood
Dec. 20 – at Lordstown
Dec. 23 – at Jackson-Milton
Dec. 27 – Champion
Jan. 6 – at Conneaut
Jan. 10 – Pymatuning Valley
Jan. 13 – Mathews
Jan. 17 – at Fairport Harding
Jan. 20 – Lordstown
Jan. 21 – vs Heartland Christian (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)
Jan. 24 – at Windham
Jan. 27 – at St. John
Jan. 31 – Maplewood
Feb. 3 – at Pymatuning Valley
Feb. 7 – at Mathews
Feb. 10 – TBA
Feb. 14 – at Heartland Christian
