Suspects Arrested, Charged with Attempted Armed Carjacking in Silver Spring and Wheaton Area: Montgomery County Police

MCPD

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged Angel Medardo Galeas, age 18, of Silver Spring and two juveniles with the two attempted armed carjackings that occurred on October 26 in the Silver Spring and Wheaton area.

On October 26, at approximately 1:40 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the12300 block of Georgia Ave. for the reports of two attempted armed carjackings that just occurred.

The victim stated that she was approached by three males. One of the three suspects produced a knife, pressed it against her stomach and demanded the key to her vehicle. When a nearby witness intervened in the altercation, the three suspects fled the scene on foot. The witness and victim contacted the Emergency Communications Center (ECC) and reported that they were following the suspects. While on the phone with ECC, they observed the three suspects approach another victim near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Randolph Road, where the suspects attempted to take another victim’s vehicle before fleeing the scene on foot.

A 4th District detective who happened to be in the area of the second attempted armed carjacking observed three individuals matching the description of the suspects in the area of Georgia Avenue and Glenmont Circle. As the 4th District officers began to approach, the three suspects walked behind a dumpster and attempted to change their clothing appearance. When the detective identified himself, the three suspects took off running. All three suspects were apprehended and taken into custody.

Angel Medardo Galeas was identified as one the three suspects. Galeas was transported to the Central Processing Unit, where he was charged with attempted armed carjacking, attempted theft, attempted unlawful removal of a motor vehicle and attempted unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. He is being held without bond.

The other two suspects were identified as a 12-year-old male from Washington D.C. and a15-year-old male from Rockville. They were charged as juveniles with attempted armed carjacking, attempted theft, attempted unlawful removal of a motor vehicle and attempted unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. In addition, the 12-year-old male has been charged with first-degree assault.