Baltimore County Police: DETECTIVES CHARGE TWO PEOPLE IN DOUBLE MURDER ON PLAINVIEW ROAD

Stock Photo

Baltimore County police have arrested two men in connection to a double homicide that occurred on October 11, in the 7400 block of Plainview Rd., 21237.

24-year-old Ameer D. Gittens of the 5600 block of Whitby Rd., 21206 and 25-year-old Derrick T. Jamison of the 400 block of Chartley Park Rd, 21136 face charges of first degree murder and remain held without bond.

On October 11, officers from the White Marsh precinct responded to the 7400 block of Plainview Road, 21237 to investigate reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located two adult males inside the location suffering from gunshot wounds.

55 year-old Christopher Walker and his son, 24 year-old Justin Walker were both pronounced deceased on scene.