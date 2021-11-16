ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Police: DETECTIVES CHARGE TWO PEOPLE IN DOUBLE MURDER ON PLAINVIEW ROAD

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0huHSr_0cwGfdKn00
Stock Photo

Baltimore County police have arrested two men in connection to a double homicide that occurred on October 11, in the 7400 block of Plainview Rd., 21237.

24-year-old Ameer D. Gittens of the 5600 block of Whitby Rd., 21206 and 25-year-old Derrick T. Jamison of the 400 block of Chartley Park Rd, 21136 face charges of first degree murder and remain held without bond.

On October 11, officers from the White Marsh precinct responded to the 7400 block of Plainview Road, 21237 to investigate reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located two adult males inside the location suffering from gunshot wounds.

55 year-old Christopher Walker and his son, 24 year-old Justin Walker were both pronounced deceased on scene.

Comments / 0

Related
Report Annapolis

Police Investigates Attempted Robbery of Corrections Officer on Atwater Drive, Home Burglary on Paddington Place

Detectives with the Annapolis Police Department are investigating two incidents which were reported on the same day one of five recent shootings occured in the area. On November 3, 2021 at approximately 1:53pm, officers responded to the 1000 block of Paddington Place for a reported burglary that just occurred. The homeowner reported that an unknown male entered her home through a rear sliding door that was unlocked. The unknown person displayed a handgun and pointed it at the resident prior to fleeing out the same door that he entered. The resident was unharmed and the suspect was not located. An extensive search of the area yielded negative results for the suspect.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Police Confirm Severn Shooting Leaves Local Teen, 22 Year Old Woman Injured

Anne Arundel County Police confirmed that a double shooting in Severn left an area teen and a 22 year old woman wounded. On October 24, 2021, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the area near a basketball court on Stillmeadows Drive for a shooting. Upon arrival, they located two adult female shooting victims. Both victims were transported to area hospitals. Victim 1, a 22 year old woman from Severn, is listed in serious/critical condition. Victim 2, a 19 year old woman from Severn, has non-life-threatening injuries.
SEVERN, MD
Report Annapolis

Two Men Arrested and Charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder: Baltimore City Police

On August 28, 2021, at approximately 12:25 a.m., Southeast District patrol officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Bank Street to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the location, they observed a 52-year-old woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the temple and forearm. Medics were summoned to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. The victim told investigators that she was approached by a male suspect who wanted her purse and shot her. After shooting the victim, the suspect fled the area in a vehicle that was waiting nearby.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Report Annapolis

Baltimore County Police: NON-FATAL SHOOTING IN OWINGS MILLS SENDS ONE MAN TO THE HOSPITAL

Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit continue to investigate a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Friday, November 12, at 9:33 p.m. When officers arrived in the 9300 block of Vanguard Ct., they located a male with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics transported the individual to a nearby hospital where he received medical attention for his injuries.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Precinct#Plainview#Double Murder
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Police: Attempted theft of ATM was committed by adult, Initially identified himself as a juvenile

On November 7, 2021, at approximately 6:09 a.m., police officers responding to a burglary observed the suspect exiting a business located in the 2300 block of Orem Avenue. A van was used to smash through the front window in an attempt to remove the ATM from the business. The suspect identified himself as a juvenile and was taken into custody.
BALTIMORE, MD
Report Annapolis

Detectives Arrest Two Suspects in Connection with Murder Case on Ell Lane: Charles County Sheriff's Office

On September 10 at 11:48 p.m., officers responded to the 12100 block of Ell Lane in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Arick Jordan Jackson, 25, of Washington, D.C., outside of the apartment building with a gunshot wound; he was pronounced deceased on the scene. Detectives assigned to the Homicide Unit pursued leads and identified two suspects.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Report Annapolis

Patrol Officers Apprehend Suspect in Carjacking Case: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

On November 10 at 3:22 a.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of New Forest Court for the report of a carjacking that just occurred. The victim, a Lyft driver, was waiting in the area to pick up a customer when the suspect ran up to the car, opened the door, yelled for the driver to get out, and then pulled the driver out of the car. The driver fled on foot and called 9-1-1. Officers arrived and located the suspect nearby. Norris Singleton, Jr., 30, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with carjacking, assault, and theft. The investigation is ongoing.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

County Police Investigates Attempted Theft of ATM from Glen Burnie Credit Union

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating the recent attempted theft of an ATM machine from the SECU-Glen Burnie Branch. On November 11, 2021, at approximately 3:45 a.m., officers responded to an intruder alarm at the SECU located at 103 Chesapeake Center Drive in Glen Burnie. As officers arrived, they noticed an ATM had been damaged in an apparent attempt to remove or break into the ATM. A stolen white Ford F-250 pickup truck was at the scene and is believed to have been used to break the ATM from its footing. Officers attempted to stop a gray Dodge Charger that was leaving the area as officers were arriving. The vehicle fled on Ordnance Road toward Route 10 and then onto 495. A description of the vehicle was provided to neighboring jurisdictions. Officers were unable to stop the vehicle.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Independent Investigations Division Releases In-Car Camera Video from October 9 Fatal Accident in Baltimore

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of Attorney General today released dashboard camera video from the single-vehicle crash following a police pursuit that occurred in the early morning hours of October 9th in Baltimore County. The decedent was identified as Jawuan James Ginyard of Baltimore. The video can be viewed here.
BALTIMORE, MD
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
28K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy