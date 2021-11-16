Baltimore Man, 29, Charged in Non-Fatal Shooting of 53 Year Old Woman

BPD

In reference to the shooting that occurred on October 30, 2021, in the 3600 block of Gibbons Avenue, investigators have arrested 29 year-old Vincent Cooper of Baltimore.

Investigators believe Cooper shot the 53 year-old woman following an argument.

Detectives transported Vincent Cooper to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with Attempted 1st degree murder.

On October 30, 2021, at approximately 7:10 a.m., Northeast District patrol officers responded to the 3600 block of Gibbons Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Upon officers arrival, they located a 53 year-old female, alert and conscious, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.