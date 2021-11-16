ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Man, 29, Charged in Non-Fatal Shooting of 53 Year Old Woman

 3 days ago

BPD

In reference to the shooting that occurred on October 30, 2021, in the 3600 block of Gibbons Avenue, investigators have arrested 29 year-old Vincent Cooper of Baltimore.

Investigators believe Cooper shot the 53 year-old woman following an argument.

Detectives transported Vincent Cooper to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with Attempted 1st degree murder.

On October 30, 2021, at approximately 7:10 a.m., Northeast District patrol officers responded to the 3600 block of Gibbons Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Upon officers arrival, they located a 53 year-old female, alert and conscious, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

