Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Police: Attempted theft of ATM was committed by adult, Initially identified himself as a juvenile

Report Annapolis
 3 days ago

BPD

On November 7, 2021, at approximately 6:09 a.m., police officers responding to a burglary observed the suspect exiting a business located in the 2300 block of Orem Avenue.

A van was used to smash through the front window in an attempt to remove the ATM from the business. The suspect identified himself as a juvenile and was taken into custody.

Through the course of their investigation, detectives learned 18 year-old Said Hamza was not a juvenile and subsequently arrested and charged him with commercial burglary and other related offenses.

jerry j
5d ago

and how will he be punished he will be sent to a residential hotel with a short-term stay rather than a prison that really isn't a prison it is no punishment out there as of now that will deter these people from committing other crimes bring back hard labor

