Baltimore Police: Attempted theft of ATM was committed by adult, Initially identified himself as a juvenile

BPD

On November 7, 2021, at approximately 6:09 a.m., police officers responding to a burglary observed the suspect exiting a business located in the 2300 block of Orem Avenue.

A van was used to smash through the front window in an attempt to remove the ATM from the business. The suspect identified himself as a juvenile and was taken into custody.

Through the course of their investigation, detectives learned 18 year-old Said Hamza was not a juvenile and subsequently arrested and charged him with commercial burglary and other related offenses.