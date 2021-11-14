59 Year Old Baltimore Man Arrested and Charged with Attempted Murder, Police Say

BPD

On November 10, 2021, at approximately 6:45 a.m., Warrant Apprehension detectives arrested 59 year-old Tyrone Epps of Baltimore.

Epps was arrested for the attempted murder of a 25 year-old man that occurred on November 5, 2021, in the intersection of Carswell Street at Kennedy Avenue, following an argument.

Investigators transported Epps to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with attempted 1st degree murder.

On November 5, 2021, at approximately 1:17 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Carswell Street to investigate a reported shooting.

Responding officers located a 25 year-old male suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was treated at an area hospital. Northeast District Shooting detectives assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives, at 410-396-2444.