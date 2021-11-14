Baltimore Teen Arrested and Charged with Attempted Murder, Police Say

BPD

In reference to the shooting that occurred on October 25, 2021, in the 3700 block of Harlem Avenue, Warrant Apprehension detectives have arrested 19 year-old Tylon Tates of Baltimore.

Tates was arrested on November 11, 2021, in a search warrant, in the 700 block of Grantley Street.

Investigators transported Tylon Tates to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with attempted 1st degree murder.

On October 25, 2021, at approximately 5:51 p.m., Southwest District patrol officers responded to the 600 block of Mt. Holly Street for a report of a shooting.

Once at the location, officers located a 23 year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot by an unidentified suspect while in the 3700 block of Harlem Avenue. The victim then fled the location on foot to the 600 block of Mt. Holly where police were notified.