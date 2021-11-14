ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Justin Jefferson in his Week 10 contest with the Minnesota Vikings against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nov 7, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates scoring a first quarter touchdown as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) looks on at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Jefferson will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings (3-5) and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) hit the field in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has hauled in 46 passes and leads his team with 632 receiving yards plus four touchdowns. He has been targeted 68 times, and averages 79.0 yards per game.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 22.4% (68 total) of his team's 304 passing attempts this season.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 26.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have thrown the ball in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The Chargers are giving up 209.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chargers have conceded 10 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Ravens, Jefferson was targeted five times and racked up three catches for 69 yards (23 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Jefferson's 23 targets have resulted in 13 receptions for 170 yards (56.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

