Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota

By Data Skrive
 6 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Justin Herbert in his Week 10 contest with the Los Angeles Chargers against the Minnesota Vikings.

Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Justin Herbert, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) take the field against the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Herbert leads Los Angeles with 2,350 passing yards (293.8 per game) and has a 66.1% completion percentage this year (211-of-319) while throwing 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 95 rushing yards on 28 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 11.9 yards per game.
  • The Chargers have thrown the football in 63.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Herbert accounts for 46.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 41 of his 319 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • The Vikings are allowing 268.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Vikings have allowed 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Eagles last week, Herbert went 32-for-38 (84.2%) for 356 yards with two touchdown passes.
  • He also carried the ball five times for 14 yards while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Over his last three games, Herbert has recorded 774 passing yards (258.0 yards per game) while going 72-for-112 (64.3% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He has added 35 rushing yards on nine carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 11.7 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

