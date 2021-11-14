Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Justin Herbert in his Week 10 contest with the Los Angeles Chargers against the Minnesota Vikings.

Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Justin Herbert, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) take the field against the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Herbert leads Los Angeles with 2,350 passing yards (293.8 per game) and has a 66.1% completion percentage this year (211-of-319) while throwing 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He has tacked on 95 rushing yards on 28 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 11.9 yards per game.

The Chargers have thrown the football in 63.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Herbert accounts for 46.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 41 of his 319 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Minnesota

The Vikings are allowing 268.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Vikings have allowed 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Eagles last week, Herbert went 32-for-38 (84.2%) for 356 yards with two touchdown passes.

He also carried the ball five times for 14 yards while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Over his last three games, Herbert has recorded 774 passing yards (258.0 yards per game) while going 72-for-112 (64.3% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions.

He has added 35 rushing yards on nine carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 11.7 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

