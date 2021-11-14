ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tommy Tremble Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Carolina vs. Arizona

By Data Skrive
 6 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tommy Tremble in his Week 10 contest with the Carolina Panthers against the Arizona Cardinals.

Oct 31, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) reaches for a ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tommy Tremble and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on FOX. Tremble's Carolina Panthers (4-5) and the Arizona Cardinals (8-1) hit the field in Week 10 at State Farm Stadium.

Tommy Tremble Prop Bet Odds

Tommy Tremble Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Tremble's stat line this year features nine grabs for 78 yards and one touchdown. He averages 8.7 yards per game, and has been targeted 16 times.
  • Tremble has been the target of 5.0% (16 total) of his team's 321 passing attempts this season.
  • With two targets in the red zone this season, Tremble has been on the receiving end of 6.7% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers have called a pass in 55.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • The Cardinals are giving up 226.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cardinals defense is ranked 14th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Patriots, Tremble was targeted two times, picking up six yards on one reception.
  • Tremble has chipped in with 36 yards on six grabs during his last three games. He was targeted eight times and put up 12.0 receiving yards per game.

Tremble's Carolina Teammates

