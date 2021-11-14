ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Carolina vs. Arizona

By Data Skrive
 6 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Robby Anderson in his Week 10 contest with the Carolina Panthers against the Arizona Cardinals.

Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Robby Anderson's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 10 matchup sees Anderson's Carolina Panthers (4-5) take on the Arizona Cardinals (8-1) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Anderson has caught 19 passes (53 targets) for 206 yards (22.9 per game) with two TDs this season.
  • Anderson has been the target of 16.5% (53 total) of his team's 321 passing attempts this season.
  • Anderson has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 10.0% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers have thrown the football in 55.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • In his one matchup against the Cardinals, Anderson's 99 receiving yards total is 72.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (26.5).
  • Anderson did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Cardinals.
  • This week Anderson will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (226.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Cardinals have allowed 13 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Anderson caught one pass for two yards while being targeted three times.
  • During his last three games, Anderson has racked up 5.3 yards per game, reeling in four passes on 13 targets.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

