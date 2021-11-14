Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Carolina vs. Arizona

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Robby Anderson in his Week 10 contest with the Carolina Panthers against the Arizona Cardinals.

Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Robby Anderson's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 10 matchup sees Anderson's Carolina Panthers (4-5) take on the Arizona Cardinals (8-1) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Anderson has caught 19 passes (53 targets) for 206 yards (22.9 per game) with two TDs this season.

Anderson has been the target of 16.5% (53 total) of his team's 321 passing attempts this season.

Anderson has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 10.0% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers have thrown the football in 55.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Arizona

In his one matchup against the Cardinals, Anderson's 99 receiving yards total is 72.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (26.5).

Anderson did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Cardinals.

This week Anderson will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (226.4 yards allowed per game).

The Cardinals have allowed 13 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Anderson caught one pass for two yards while being targeted three times.

During his last three games, Anderson has racked up 5.3 yards per game, reeling in four passes on 13 targets.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive