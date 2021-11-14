ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Carolina vs. Arizona

By Data Skrive
 6 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for D.J. Moore in his Week 10 contest with the Carolina Panthers against the Arizona Cardinals.

Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2) breaks up a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

D.J. Moore has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Moore and the Carolina Panthers (4-5) square off against the Arizona Cardinals (8-1) in Week 10 at State Farm Stadium.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Moore's 677 receiving yards pace all receivers on the Panthers. He's been targeted 88 times and has registered 53 receptions and three touchdowns (75.2 yards per game).
  • Moore has been the target of 88 of his team's 321 passing attempts this season, or 27.4% of the target share.
  • Moore (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 26.7% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.5% of the time while running the ball 44.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Moore's 50.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Cardinals are 10.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Moore has caught a touchdown pass against the Cardinals once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 226.4 yards per game the Cardinals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cardinals have given up 13 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Moore reeled in three passes for 32 yards while being targeted seven times.
  • Over his last three outings, Moore has 13 receptions (25 targets) for 164 yards, averaging 54.7 yards per game.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

IN THIS ARTICLE
