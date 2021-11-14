D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Carolina vs. Arizona

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for D.J. Moore in his Week 10 contest with the Carolina Panthers against the Arizona Cardinals.

Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2) breaks up a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

D.J. Moore has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Moore and the Carolina Panthers (4-5) square off against the Arizona Cardinals (8-1) in Week 10 at State Farm Stadium.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moore's 677 receiving yards pace all receivers on the Panthers. He's been targeted 88 times and has registered 53 receptions and three touchdowns (75.2 yards per game).

Moore has been the target of 88 of his team's 321 passing attempts this season, or 27.4% of the target share.

Moore (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 26.7% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.5% of the time while running the ball 44.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Arizona

Moore's 50.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Cardinals are 10.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Moore has caught a touchdown pass against the Cardinals once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 226.4 yards per game the Cardinals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Cardinals have given up 13 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Moore reeled in three passes for 32 yards while being targeted seven times.

Over his last three outings, Moore has 13 receptions (25 targets) for 164 yards, averaging 54.7 yards per game.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

