Christian McCaffrey Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Carolina vs. Arizona

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Christian McCaffrey in his Week 10 contest with the Carolina Panthers against the Arizona Cardinals.

Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) with the ball in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Christian McCaffrey for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. McCaffrey's Carolina Panthers (4-5) and the Arizona Cardinals (8-1) face off in a Week 10 matchup from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Odds

Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • So far this year McCaffrey has run for 253 yards on 66 carries (28.1 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
  • He's also tacked on 20 catches for 217 yards (24.1 per game).
  • He has received 66 of his team's 257 carries this season (25.7%).
  • The Panthers have called a pass in 55.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • In his only career matchup against them, McCaffrey recorded 153 rushing yards against the Cardinals, 91.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • McCaffrey ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Cardinals.
  • Allowing 111.1 rushing yards per game, the Cardinals have the 18th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • McCaffrey and the Panthers will face off against the NFL's second-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (four).

Recent Performances

  • McCaffrey put together a 52-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Patriots, carrying the ball 14 times.
  • He tacked on 54 yards on four receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, McCaffrey has 52 rushing yards (17.3 per game) on 14 carries.
  • He has added 54 receiving yards on four catches (18.0 yards per game).

McCaffrey's Carolina Teammates

