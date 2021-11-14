Christian McCaffrey Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Carolina vs. Arizona

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Christian McCaffrey in his Week 10 contest with the Carolina Panthers against the Arizona Cardinals.

Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) with the ball in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Christian McCaffrey for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. McCaffrey's Carolina Panthers (4-5) and the Arizona Cardinals (8-1) face off in a Week 10 matchup from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Odds

Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

So far this year McCaffrey has run for 253 yards on 66 carries (28.1 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

He's also tacked on 20 catches for 217 yards (24.1 per game).

He has received 66 of his team's 257 carries this season (25.7%).

The Panthers have called a pass in 55.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for McCaffrey's matchup with the Cardinals.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Arizona

In his only career matchup against them, McCaffrey recorded 153 rushing yards against the Cardinals, 91.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

McCaffrey ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Cardinals.

Allowing 111.1 rushing yards per game, the Cardinals have the 18th-ranked run defense in the league.

McCaffrey and the Panthers will face off against the NFL's second-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (four).

Recent Performances

McCaffrey put together a 52-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Patriots, carrying the ball 14 times.

He tacked on 54 yards on four receptions.

Over his last three outings, McCaffrey has 52 rushing yards (17.3 per game) on 14 carries.

He has added 54 receiving yards on four catches (18.0 yards per game).

McCaffrey's Carolina Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive