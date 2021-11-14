ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for K.J. Osborn in his Week 10 contest with the Minnesota Vikings against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nov 7, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) makes a catch against Baltimore Ravens cornerbacks Anthony Averett (23) and Tavon Young (25) in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on K.J. Osborn's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Osborn's Minnesota Vikings (3-5) and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) hit the field in a Week 10 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Osborn's 29 catches are good enough for 341 yards (42.6 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 40 times.
  • So far this season, 13.2% of the 304 passes thrown by his team have gone Osborn's way.
  • Osborn (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 5.9% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The 209.9 yards per game the Chargers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Osborn caught one pass for 20 yards (20 yards per reception) while being targeted two times.
  • Osborn has also contributed with nine receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown in his last three games. He's been targeted 12 times, producing 36.0 yards per game.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

lineups.com

Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers Player Props (11/14/21)

The Vikings and Chargers have both had up-and-down seasons and are still in the hunt for playoff spots in their respective conferences. Minnesota has lost two straight games, although they were beating the Ravens for most of the contest last week, while the Chargers finally won last week for the first time in almost a month. This game has one of the highest over-under totals of the week, meaning there is plenty of value in player props. Let’s dive in.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

