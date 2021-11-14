ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Cop26 news: Boris Johnson says pact ‘sounds death knell for coal’ but admits disappointment at pledges

By Emily Atkinson and Sam Hancock
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S2O5e_0cwFIuPg00

Boris Johnson has admitted his “disappointment” at the Cop26 climate pact after coal pledges were watered down.

Holding a press conference with Cop26 president Alok Sharma , he said the agreement “sounded the death knell for coal” and dismissed criticism that the shift from phasing “out” coal to phasing “down” the dirty fuel was a significant change in language.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson is facing accusations from Labour that he “undermined” his own climate conference minister by failing to back him up with ambitious UK commitments.

It comes after the government faced criticism for not bringing down a firm enough hand on India and China’s demands to make a last-minute change to the text on coal in the deal agreed in Glasgow on Saturday.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson warned migrant crisis could ‘destroy’ Tory party as hundreds more cross Channel to UK

The migrant crisis in the UK could “destroy” the Conservative Party, Boris Johnson has been warned, as children were once again pictured among the hundreds making the perilous Channel crossing.Adults carrying children wrapped in blankets were seen arriving on the south-east coast of England on Saturday with help from lifeboat crews. Official figures have not yet been confirmed, but it is believed hundreds made the journey across the Channel to the UK. On Saturday, a prominent party donor told The Telegraph that ministers must do “far more” to tackle the current migrant crisis, saying it “going to destroy us and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Keir Starmer needs to plan for a hung parliament

Table A1.6 is one of the most important parts of The British General Election of 2019, the essential book that has just been published. It shows what a wide band of possible outcomes at a similar election – such as the next one – would result in a hung parliament.Anyone unfamiliar with Table A1.6 might think that a parliament in which no party has a majority of seats is likely only when the two main parties are evenly matched in their share of the vote. Current opinion polls, giving Labour an average 37 per cent of the vote and the...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces Tory unease on multiple fronts

Still reeling from the self-inflicted wounds over the botched attempt to prevent Owen Paterson’s suspension from the Commons – despite having been found to have breached lobbying rules – No 10 officials and Boris Johnson have faced a torrid fortnight. The audacious bid to create a Tory-dominated committee to review...
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid: Sajid Javid plays down need for ‘plan B’ restrictions as cases rise in parts of Europe

Sajid Javid has played down the need for the introduction of plan B Covid restrictions in England as parts of Europe reimpose measures in response to a surge in transmissions.The health secretary suggested the government was sticking “firmly” with the existing plan A — concentrating on the rollout of booster jabs — but stressed that ministers remained “cautious, not complacent”.Cases of Covid in the UK have been running at high levels since large swathes of restrictions were lifted in the summer, with the latest government figures showing over 40,000 new cases of the virus recorded on Saturday.Pressed on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Alok Sharma
The Independent

‘Exasperated’ Johnson orders Whitehall review into migrant crisis as Macron says UK ‘playing with our nerves’

The prime minister has asked his MPs for their support in doing more to reduce the number of Channel crossings, according to a report.Boris Johnson – said to be “exasperated” by the issue – has reportedly ordered a cross-Whitehall review into the migrant crisis and drafted in Stephen Barclay, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, to oversee government attempts to find viable policies to stem figures.More than 23,000 people have entered the UK via small boats this year, almost three times the total of around 8,500 last year.Mr Johnson told front and backbench Tory MPs the issue was a...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Red Wall Tories are nervous – which means trouble for Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson hoped that cracking down on MPs’ second jobs would win round the disgruntled Tory MPs in the north alienated by his woeful handling of the Owen Paterson situation. But he was sorely disappointed. Johnson is losing friends in the north for several reasons. “The sleaze allegations are doing...
POLITICS
The Independent

Paul Dacre: Former Daily Mail editor pulls out of running to be new Ofcom chair

Former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre has withdrawn from the running to become the next chair of media watchdog Ofcom.Boris Johnson’s reported favoured candidate has quit the contest despite the government having decided to rerun the appointment process to give him another chance.Mr Dacre, 73, said he had decided not to reapply for the role as he was not successful after the first round of interviews.He said he would instead be taking up an “exciting new job in the private sector” despite “many senior members of the government” urging him to try again.After leaving the Daily Mail and General Trust...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pledges#Death Knell#Uk#Cop26 News#Labour
The Independent

UK government faces criticism over high-speed rail revisions

The British government came under fire Thursday for scrapping a long-planned high-speed rail line to the northern English city of Leeds as part of a package of revisions that reduces costs by tens of billions of pounds.Critics argue that the scaling back of plans will leave many parts of northern England at an economic disadvantage, and runs against Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson s stated ambition to “level-up” the country, by spreading prosperity away from London and other wealthy parts of southern England.In an announcement to lawmakers, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the planned extension of the new high-speed...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

No 10 backs away from its proposals for limiting MPs’ second jobs after criticism

No 10 has backed away from its plans for limiting MPs’ second jobs after they were rubbished by the head of the Commons committee in charge of the controversy.In a major U-turn on Tuesday, Boris Johnson suddenly proposed curbing outside work to “within reasonable limits” – ministers then suggesting a limit on either hours or earnings.But Chris Bryant, the chair of the Commons standards committee – which will draw up firm proposals for a vote – called the ideas “for the birds” and said they would not work.In response, the prime minister’s spokesman claimed Mr Bryant’s criticisms were targeting...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
The Independent

EU awaits counterproposals from UK in Brexit standoff

The European Union was awaiting a firm counterproposal from the United Kingdom on Friday to ease a standoff over how to deal with Britain's departure from the bloc. Both sides are fighting over differences in how to regulate trade in Northern Ireland which is part of the U.K. but also belongs to the EU's huge single market in a Byzantine deal that proved essential in the Brexit divorce negotiations. Both sides recognize that deal is far from perfect and have been negotiating how to improve the movement of goods to Northern Ireland from Britain without giving London unfettered...
EUROPE
The Independent

Government eyeing deal to send migrants to Albania and other ‘international partners’, says justice secretary

Boris Johnson’s government is said to be in talks with Albania on a controversial plan to send migrants who cross the English Channel on small boats to the eastern European country.Justice secretary Dominic Raab declined to deny that ministers are hoping to reach a deal to fly migrants to Albania for their asylum claims to be processed 1,500 miles away.“We are looking at international partnerships that will take the processing out of the UK,” he told Times Radio following a report in The Times that discussions were under way to remove migrants within seven days of their arrival in Britain.Asked...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Boris Johnson admits former Tory MP broke rules in sleaze row

Boris Johnson has admitted for the first time that former Tory MP Owen Paterson broke the rules on MPs’ conduct by lobbying on behalf of companies paying him £100,000 a year.Under intensive questioning from a committee of senior MPs, the prime minister admitted it had been a “total mistake” for him to put forward changes to standards rules which might have got the former cabinet minister off the hook.“Do I regret that decision? I certainly do,” he told the Commons Liaison Committee.Mr Johnson’s admission comes 14 days after he whipped Tory MPs to vote to overrule Westminster’s standards system...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Tory anger as Boris Johnson admits he ‘crashed the car’ in standards row

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said the Government is getting on with ‘fixing the problem’. Boris Johnson is facing warnings from his own MPs that he urgently needs to rebuild public trust after admitting he “crashed the car into a ditch” in the row over standards at Westminster. Deputy Prime...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson's voice sounds croaky during debate in Commons

Boris Johnson’s voice sounded croaky during debates in Commons over the UK’s part in winning concessions at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Speaking with a hoarse voice, the PM told MPs: “What has been achieved has only come about thanks to month after month of concerted British diplomacy and countless meetings.”
POLITICS
Telegraph

Live Politics latest news: I told Boris Johnson to save Owen Paterson, admits Jacob Rees-Mogg - watch Commons live

Jacob Rees-Mogg has admitted he "encouraged" Boris Johnson to throw his weight behind the controversial amendment which would have delayed Owen Paterson's suspension and triggered a review of standards procedures. The vote, which has sparked days of terrible headlines for the Conservatives as accusations of sleaze, misuse of parliamentary facilities...
POLITICS
newschain

Boris Johnson insists Cop26 is ‘tipping point’ for ending use of coal power

Boris Johnson has conceded “Glasgow won’t stop climate change” but insisted the Cop26 climate conference hosted by Britain can “help us to slow that warming down”. The Prime Minister acknowledged his frustrations after China, backed up by India, forced a watering down of a pledge to “phase out” coal power but insisted the summit had been a “tipping point”.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Greta Thunberg says 'many loopholes' in COP26 pact

Greta Thunberg has said the eventual agreement struck at COP26 was "very vague" with many loopholes. The 18-year-old - who came to Glasgow for the summit - said it only succeeded in "watering down the blah blah blah." Countries agreed to "phase down" rather than "phase out" coal after India...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

346K+
Followers
134K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy