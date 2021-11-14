ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson: Labour urges police watchdog to reconsider criminal investigation

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Labour has urged a police watchdog to “look again” at its decision to rule out a criminal investigation into Boris Johnson following fresh claims by Jennifer Arcuri about their relationship while he was Mayor of London.

The US entrepreneur has alleged that Mr Johnson overruled the advice of his staff in 2013 to attend an event promoting her tech venture Innotech and make her “happy”.

A diary entry from February 2013 claims he told her: “I just want you to know they came to me and I crushed them. They said: ‘You can’t do this Innotech in April.’ I said: ‘Yes, I can, I’ll be there.’”

According to a separate entry, the then-mayor allegedly asked Ms Arcuri: “How can I be the thrust – the throttle – your mere footstep as you make your career? Tell me: how I can help you?”

Ms Arcuri shared new details from her diary which appeared to be written during the alleged 2013 affair with The Observer following the prime minister’s statements last week about how politicians “should be punished” for any breach of misconduct rules.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said the diary entries merited “a full investigation” into whether Mr Johnson acted appropriately and the processes which led to around £126,000 of public funding being given to Ms Arcuri’s businesses.

The former model also accompanied Mr Johnson on several trade missions while he was in City Hall.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) last year examined whether Mr Johnson should face a criminal investigation into misconduct, but found no evidence he influenced the payment of thousands of pounds to the US businesswoman’s companies.

A new inquiry by the IOPC would require a referral from Greater London Authority (GLA)’s monitoring officer. Labour has written to the monitoring officer to request that they refer the new evidence to the IOPC urgently.

In her letter, Ms Rayner stated: “I am requesting that you refer this new evidence to the IOPC so they can look again at their decision to rule out a criminal investigation.”

She added: “These new revelations make a full investigation into the processes which led to public funding for Ms Arcuri’s business, and her presence on publicly funded trade visits, more important than ever.”

The chair of the GLA’s oversight committee also said the police watchdog may want to consider whether they need to make fresh inquiries since Ms Arcuri’s diary was not available at the time investigators looked into their relationship.

The Lib Dem committee chair Caroline Pidgeon – speaking in her role as an assembly member – told The Observer: “ This new material from Jennifer Arcuri is significant and the IOPC may wish to consider whether they need to reopen their investigation.”

A government spokesperson said: “As mayor, Boris Johnson followed all the legal requirements in the Greater London Assembly’s code of conduct at the time.”

Labour also wants Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg investigated by Commons standards commissioner Kathryn Stone over claims in the Mail On Sunday that he failed to declare director’s loans from his company Saliston Limited between 2018 and 2020.

Shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire said: “This would appear to be yet another egregious breach of the rules. A cabinet minister failing to declare millions of pounds of additional income is unacceptable.”

Ms Arcuri’s claims come as a new opinion poll piled pressure on Mr Johnson, becoming the fourth in less than a week to suggest the Conservatives had lost their lead over Labour due to the impact of sleaze allegations.

Opinium put Labour (37 per cent) one point ahead of the Tories (36 per cent), with Sir Keir Starmer’s party up by one and the governing party down by one after a survey conducted between Wednesday and Friday.

It is the first time an Opinium poll has put Labour in the lead since January, while the prime minister’s approval rating slipped to a new low in one of the company’s polls, with a net rating of -21 per cent.

And as the effect of the Owen Paterson scandal ripples, a Savanta ComRes poll put Labour six points ahead and a YouGov survey finding the rival parties neck-and-neck.

A spokesperson for the GLA told The Independent : “The GLA’s monitoring officer will look at any new significant evidence that is presented in accordance with the GLA’s procedures.”

The Independent

Jennifer Arcuri ‘agrees to hand over diary’ to investigators probing relationship with Boris Johnson

The prospect of Boris Johnson facing a fresh investigation into his relationship with Jennifer Arcuri is drawing closer after the businesswoman agreed to hand over her diaries to an ethics watchdog, according to reports. Ms Arcuri, who alleged earlier this year that she had a four-year romantic relationship with Mr Johnson when he was mayor of London, has agreed to let the monitoring officer at the Greater London Authority inspect parts of her diaries, the Observer says. The businesswoman handing over extracts of her diaries relating to her dealings with Mr Johnson when he was mayor reignites the prospect of...
The Independent

Boris Johnson has only just noticed that Priti Patel is not up to the job

Eleven years after the Conservatives entered government, and two and a half years after Boris Johnson entered Downing Street, the home secretary has described the asylum system as “dysfunctional” and the prime minister has ordered an urgent review. All prime ministers are ill-prepared for some problems, but the current one...
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces Commons social care rebellion as Conservative anger grows

Boris Johnson is facing mounting Conservative anger and the prospect of a damaging Commons rebellion over social care reform, after it emerged poorer pensioners face paying more for the cost of care.One northern Tory MP told The Independent they were “very concerned” following the publication a policy paper revealing that the means tested support provided to some pensioners by local authorities will not count towards the £86,000 lifetime cap.It comes as the prime minister already faces dissent on the backbenchers over the botched attempt to prevent Owen Paterson’s suspension — resulting in weeks of sleaze allegations — and accusations of...
The Independent

Labour accuses Priti Patel of ‘dangerous failures’ over migrant Channel crossings

Labour has accused Priti Patel of “dangerous” failures over the issue of migrants crossing the Channel, claiming the home secretary was more concerned with “diplomatic spats” with the French government.It come after Boris Johnson was said to be “exasperated” with the situation and has drafted in the Cabinet Office minister, Steve Barclay, to oversee a cross-Whitehall review of migrants arriving on Britain’s shores.Over the weekend adults carrying children wrapped in blankets were seen arriving on the south-east coast of England with help from lifeboat crews. Over 24,000 people have arrived in the UK so far this year after making treacherous...
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: PM facing social care rebellion as Priti Patel accused of Channel crisis ‘failures’

Boris Johnson is facing mounting anger from within his own party over social care reform, after it emerged poorer pensioners face paying more for the cost of care. The prime minister is said to be risking a damaging Commons rebellion following the publication of a policy paper revealing means tested support provided to some pensioners by local authorities will not count towards the £86,000 lifetime cap.It comes as Labour accused Priti Patel of “dangerous failures” over migrant crossings in the English Channel, with shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds suggesting that Boris Johnson “appears to agree” after the prime minister reportedly ordered a...
The Independent

Voices: One broken promise too far – the nation has turned on Boris Johnson

It’s not been a cracking few weeks to be a politician. We have all been tarred with the brush of the dodgiest among us. While I am provably, in every regard, not Owen Paterson, essentially we are all considered to be Owen Paterson thanks to the Conservative Party’s ability to take us all down with him. Cheers, lads!It has always played well for them to make people hate politics; they have for a good few years dined out in the most expensive men only private members clubs on the back of hatred of the establishment. Anti-politics has very much...
Daily Mail

'Exasperated' Boris Johnson orders review into Channel migrant crisis and urges ministers to 'redouble efforts' to find a fix as Home Secretary Priti Patel explores 'Greek-style' asylum system after a record 4,000 crossings this month

The Prime Minister has ordered a Whitehall review into the cross-Channel migrant crisis, it emerged last night. Boris Johnson is said to be 'exasperated' by his Government's failure to reduce the number of migrants on small boats making the journey and wants ministers to 'redouble' efforts to 'fix' the crisis.
The Independent

Northern mayors urge vote in parliament on Boris Johnson’s cuts to rail plan

Missing or downgraded rail projects dumped from a government’s rail plan are expected to hold back services for 22 million people, after ministers scrapped plans for two key new lines across the North.Northern leaders on Thursday demanded the Integrated Rail Review be put to a free vote in parliament – urging Tory MPs to "do some soul searching" and vote against it.The long-awaited strategy ditched a previous promise for a high-speed line between Manchester and Leeds, cut the eastern leg of HS2 serving the midlands and Yorkshire, and rejected proposals for rail upgrades in the north east.The government says it...
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: MPs approve government plan to change second job rules after Labour motion defeated

Boris Johnson’s proposals to stop MPs taking paid jobs as parliamentary consultants or advisers have been passed by a Commons vote. It comes after politicians initially defeated a Labour motion to outlaw the jobs, by 282 votes to 231, after hours of debate. But, in a second vote, the PM’s alternative plan – which Labour said on Tuesday was merely a “watered down”version of theirs – was passed by 297-0, with Keir Starmer’s party abstaining.“Two weeks after voting to protect their mate who was found guilty of corruption, tonight they’ve voted to protect their £1,000 dodgy second jobs,” the...
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson's clampdown on second jobs to kill off sleaze row may affect fewer than TEN MPs after Tories vote down Labour plan - amid claims they might NEVER come into force

Boris Johnson's planned anti-sleaze clampdown on second jobs for MPs could affect fewer than 10 who have paid roles outside the Commons, it was revealed today. Mr Johnson saw off a Labour attempt to limit politicians to a tiny number of permissible outside jobs last night after Tory MPs used their huge majority to vote down the idea.
The Independent

Voices: Boris Johnson is feeling the heat – and Labour looks ready to keep applying it

It’s 11 years since Labour lost power, and two weeks since the sleaze scandal first erupted. And finally, the government is facing some serious opposition.It reminds me of my days as a newspaper correspondent in the political lobby when the Conservatives learnt, painfully and slowly for them, how to oppose the Tony Blair/Gordon Brown government. Then, as now, there were impromptu press conferences, dossiers of “facts” about damaging stories, and a nimble use of parliamentary tactics and platforms to turn up the pressure.In government now, the Tories aren’t used to being challenged in a similar way, and it shows.No...
The Independent

Labour calls for probe as Boris Johnson’s father accused of groping two women including Tory MP

Labour has urged the Tories to launch an investigation after a senior Conservative MP and a journalist accused Boris Johnson’s father, Stanley, of inappropriately touching them.Caroline Nokes, who is the chair of the parliamentary women and equalities committee, said he forcefully smacked her on the backside at the Conservative Party conference in 2003.Her allegation prompted political journalist Ailbhe Rea to say she was “groped” by the former MEP at the party conference in 2019.She tweeted that she was “grateful” to the MP for “calling out something that none of us should have to put up with, not least from...
BBC

Boris Johnson follows Labour call to ban MP paid adviser jobs

Boris Johnson has set out plans to stop MPs from working as paid consultants, ahead of a Commons debate on banning some second jobs. The surprise announcement came just as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer briefed reporters on his party's own plans to ban MPs' outside employment. It follows weeks...
Shropshire Star

Tories urged to investigate Stanley Johnson over inappropriate touching claims

Conservative MP Caroline Nokes made claims over an incident in 2003. Labour has urged the Tories to launch an investigation after a senior Conservative MP and a journalist accused Stanley Johnson, the Prime Minister’s father, of inappropriately touching them. Former minister Caroline Nokes first accused the elder Mr Johnson of...
The Guardian

Labour asks for lobbying by four Tory MPs to be investigated

The cabinet secretary, Simon Case, has been asked to investigate officials’ communication with four Conservative MPs with lobbying jobs with firms that secured multimillion government contracts or significant beneficial rule changes. Labour’s Fleur Anderson, the shadow cabinet office minister, has asked Case, the head of the civil service, to investigate...
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘undermined’ Alok Sharma at Cop26 with climate hypocrisy, says Labour

Boris Johnson has been accused of “undermining” his own climate conference minister Alok Sharma by failing to back him up with ambitious UK commitments at Cop26.Labour said the target of keeping global warming within 1.5C was in “intensive care” following the agreement reached by world leaders at the end of the Glasgow summit.The opposition claimed the prime minister had left his Cop26 president in a weak position, because of the government’s overseas aid budget cut and the failure to stop UK fossil fuel projects.Writing for The Independent, shadow energy secretary Ed Miliband said the government must “learn the lessons...
