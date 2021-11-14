ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus Heights’ Sunrise Mall To Be Redeveloped Into Mixed-Use Site

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Citrus Heights will be getting a major new redevelopment to replace the declining Sunrise Mall.

The 100-acre mall property is now open for future mixed-use development.

The city council unanimously approved the Sunrise Tomorrow Specific Plan, which will include new housing, retail and office spaces, and hotels.

The city worked with the mall’s owners, community members, experts and elected officials to come up with the plan they hope will diversify the city’s economy.

“Sunrise Mall has long been in decline, due to changing retail trends,” said Chris Boyd, Interim City Manager. “We know our community wants to see the site brought back to its former glory, and the adoption of our Specific Plan is a huge step in that process. Unlocking the 100-acre mall property for future mixed-use development, as opposed to keeping the site all retail, means mall owners now have the opportunity to densify, diversify, and breathe new life into the heart of our City.”

City officials said Citrus Heights is “98 percent built out,” meaning this plan makes for one of the few opportunities for new development.

The city said the CEO of Namdar Realty Group, the majority owner of the mall, sent a letter in support of the new plan, reading, in part:

“We greatly appreciate you and your staff’s diligent efforts to be collaborative in establishing the vision for the future of Sunrise Mall. We look forward to advancing our plans for the site.”

