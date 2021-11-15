ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UCSF doctors say focus should be on COVID hospitalizations and deaths, not case count

By Ryan Curry
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=414ppG_0cwCNEtC00

New data this week from the CDC shows Florida has a lower transmission rate than California . Florida currently is in the moderate yellow level, while California is in the orange substantial level.

However, doctors at UCSF say, at this point in the pandemic, we need to look at the data differently. They say we need to focus more on hospitalizations as the key metric.

"We have to think about what our goal is," said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, infectious disease specialist at UCSF. "Of course if we look at infections, it is going to look weird with spikes here, spikes there. If we look at deaths and hospitalizations, that is the real cost to society."

Especially now with vaccines available -- COVID-19 cases may not go away anytime soon, but the main focus is keeping people from getting sick and potentially dying.

"We are not going to be able to eradicate cases of this virus," said Dr. Monica Ghandi at UCSF. "What is important to track is what impacts public health and impacts people's lives... which is getting sick."

RELATED: COVID cases, hospitalizations rise in some US hotspots, prompting concerns over winter surge

Both doctors think part of the reason Florida is experiencing low transmission rates now is due to the state's past history with the virus. Florida has seen very high transmission rates throughout the pandemic, and now, there is potentially a mix of residents who recovered from the virus and are also vaccinated.

"There is no question natural immunity is playing a role here," Ghandi said. "And it is not just the cases they had before, but what has happened since they got the vaccines. When delta surged, we in California implemented mandates. Florida did not. A lot of people got infected and those who had been vaccinated now have more natural immunity."

However, in terms of overall deaths, California has done better than Florida. The latest CDC statistics show Florida's overall death rate is the eighth worst in the country - 54% higher than California's. Going forward, the doctors would like us to shift our focus on the statistics that impact public health.

"If we don't refocus with an endemic virus, we will always be chasing cases," Ghandi said. "And we will be spending a lot of public health resource dollars instead of protecting people from illness."

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

Comments / 2

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
khqa.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

325 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Died Of COVID-19; 48% Took Pfizer Vaccine

More than 300 individuals in Oregon who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have died of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state’s health department. Health officials say that COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated residents in Oregon are still rising even as infection rates continue...
OREGON STATE
Best Life

This One Vaccine Could End the COVID Pandemic, Experts Say

Most of us saw COVID vaccinations as a light at the end of the tunnel when they first arrived in the U.S., but over the past year, the pandemic has persisted amid the rise of the fast-spreading Delta variant and a significant drop in vaccination rates. Now, health experts and officials are exploring new options to try to stop the spread of COVID for good, like vaccine mandates, reinstated mask restrictions, and booster shots. But some experts say they're holding out hope that the end of the pandemic will arrive with a different vaccine altogether.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
The Independent

Florida woman dies of Covid-19 as husband tried to force hospital to treat her with ivermectin

A Florida woman with Covid-19 whose husband had battled in court to get her treated with ivermectin has died of her illness.Tamara Drock, a 47-year-old teacher from Loxahatchee near Palm Beach, Florida, passed away from Covid complications on Friday after 12 weeks in hospital, according to the Palm Beach Post.Her Husband, Ryan Drock, had sued the hospital last month to force doctors to administer ivermectin, an anti-parasite medication that has become a cause célèbre for Covid sceptics and supporters of Donald Trump despite little evidence of its benefits.County judge James Nutt rejected Mr Drock’s lawsuit, arguing that letting judges...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucsf#Cdc#Covid
The Independent

Texas doctor who promoted Ivermectin as Covid cure suspended

A doctor in Houston, Texas, has had allegedly been suspended after promoting an uproven drug as a treatment for Covid-19 on Twitter. The Houston Methodist Hospital said Mary Bowden had used her social media profile to advance “dangerous misinformation which is not based in science”, following a series of tweets in which she praised the effects of ivermectin.The drug is unproven for use to treat people who have Covid-19, and is typically used for treating livestock with parasitic infections. Federal US gencies including the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention also advise humans against using ivermectin, which can...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Eyewitness News

Pfizer says COVID-19 pill cut hospital, death risk by 90%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer Inc. said Friday that its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in high-risk adults, as the drugmaker joins the race to bring the first easy-to-use medication against the coronavirus to the U.S. market. Currently all COVID-19 treatments used...
INDUSTRY
NBC Chicago

‘We're in a Surge,' Chicago's Top Doctor Says Of COVID Cases

That’s what Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health said during a Facebook Live Thursday morning about Chicago’s COVID-19 numbers. “In terms of what this looks like in our numbers overall, we are in the high transmission risk range,” she continued. Chicago COVID Cases and Hospitalizations.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS San Francisco

COVID: UCSF Health Expert Optimistic Vaccines, Boosters Will Prevent Surge In Cases This Winter

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) — There has been a recent increase in COVID cases according the California’s Department of Public Health. The surge has prompted speculation among health officials colder weather keeping people indoors and waning immunity to the vaccine maybe contributing factors. Marin has an incredibly high vaccination rate but even that county has seen an increase in COVID cases, of late. It’s especially concerning considering this is the time of year that we saw a significant spike in 2020. COVID cases hovered around 3000 per day in the state last October but skyrocketed to more than 58,000 by December. UCSF epidemiologist...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
42K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy