NFL

Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Keenan Allen in his Week 10 contest with the Los Angeles Chargers against the Minnesota Vikings.

Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) salutes the crowd runs as he runs off the field after win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Keenan Allen, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) take the field against the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Allen has 57 catches (82 targets) and a team-high 600 receiving yards (75.0 ypg) plus two touchdowns.
  • Allen has been the target of 82 of his team's 320 passing attempts this season, or 25.6% of the target share.
  • With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Allen has been on the receiving end of 31.7% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have called a pass in 63.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Allen's 99 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Vikings are 21.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Allen did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Vikings.
  • Note: Allen's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
  • The 268.8 passing yards the Vikings yield per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Vikings have allowed 12 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Eagles last week, Allen was targeted 13 times and totaled 104 yards on 12 receptions.
  • Allen's 23 grabs during his last three games have yielded 231 yards (77.0 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 29 times.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

