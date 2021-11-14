Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Keenan Allen in his Week 10 contest with the Los Angeles Chargers against the Minnesota Vikings.

Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) salutes the crowd runs as he runs off the field after win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Keenan Allen, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) take the field against the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has 57 catches (82 targets) and a team-high 600 receiving yards (75.0 ypg) plus two touchdowns.

Allen has been the target of 82 of his team's 320 passing attempts this season, or 25.6% of the target share.

With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Allen has been on the receiving end of 31.7% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have called a pass in 63.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Allen's 99 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Vikings are 21.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Allen did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Vikings.

Note: Allen's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

The 268.8 passing yards the Vikings yield per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Vikings have allowed 12 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Eagles last week, Allen was targeted 13 times and totaled 104 yards on 12 receptions.

Allen's 23 grabs during his last three games have yielded 231 yards (77.0 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 29 times.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive