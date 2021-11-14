ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota

By Data Skrive
 6 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Mike Williams in his Week 10 contest with the Los Angeles Chargers against the Minnesota Vikings.

Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) makes 49 yard catch past Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Before Mike Williams hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. This Week 10 matchup sees Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) take the field against the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Williams has reeled in 37 passes (66 targets) for 575 yards (71.9 per game) and has six touchdowns this year.
  • Williams has been the target of 20.6% (66 total) of his team's 320 passing attempts this season.
  • Williams (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.5% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Williams' 71 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Vikings are 11.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Williams caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Vikings.
  • The Vikings have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 268.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Vikings have allowed 12 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Eagles, Williams was targeted five times, totaling 58 yards on two receptions (averaging 29 yards per catch).
  • In his last three games, Williams' six grabs (on 15 targets) have led to 104 receiving yards (34.7 per game).

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

