Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Mike Williams in his Week 10 contest with the Los Angeles Chargers against the Minnesota Vikings.

Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) makes 49 yard catch past Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Before Mike Williams hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. This Week 10 matchup sees Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) take the field against the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has reeled in 37 passes (66 targets) for 575 yards (71.9 per game) and has six touchdowns this year.

Williams has been the target of 20.6% (66 total) of his team's 320 passing attempts this season.

Williams (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.5% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Williams' 71 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Vikings are 11.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Williams caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Vikings.

The Vikings have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 268.8 yards per game through the air.

The Vikings have allowed 12 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Eagles, Williams was targeted five times, totaling 58 yards on two receptions (averaging 29 yards per catch).

In his last three games, Williams' six grabs (on 15 targets) have led to 104 receiving yards (34.7 per game).

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

