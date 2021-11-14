ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kirk Cousins in his Week 10 contest with the Minnesota Vikings against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nov 7, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) drops back to pass during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 10 matchup sees Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (3-5) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This year, Cousins has collected 2,140 passing yards (267.5 yards per game) while going 206-for-302 (68.2% completion percentage) and throwing 16 touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 76 rushing yards on 12 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 9.5 yards per game.
  • The Vikings have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Cousins has thrown 34 passes in the red zone this season, 50.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In two matchups against the Chargers, Cousins averaged 179 passing yards per game, 95.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Cousins threw one touchdown pass in both of those outings against the Chargers.
  • Note: Cousins' stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
  • The Chargers have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 209.9 yards per game through the air.
  • With 10 passing TDs allowed this season, the Chargers defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Ravens last week, Cousins went 17-for-28 (60.7%) for 187 yards with two touchdown passes.
  • Cousins added one yard on one carry while rushing for one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Cousins has racked up 744 passing yards (248.0 per game) while completing 73 of 111 passes (65.8% completion percentage), with six touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on six carries with one rushing touchdown.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

