Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kirk Cousins in his Week 10 contest with the Minnesota Vikings against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nov 7, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) drops back to pass during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 10 matchup sees Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (3-5) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Cousins has collected 2,140 passing yards (267.5 yards per game) while going 206-for-302 (68.2% completion percentage) and throwing 16 touchdowns and two interceptions.

He has tacked on 76 rushing yards on 12 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 9.5 yards per game.

The Vikings have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Cousins has thrown 34 passes in the red zone this season, 50.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In two matchups against the Chargers, Cousins averaged 179 passing yards per game, 95.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Cousins threw one touchdown pass in both of those outings against the Chargers.

Note: Cousins' stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

The Chargers have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 209.9 yards per game through the air.

With 10 passing TDs allowed this season, the Chargers defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Ravens last week, Cousins went 17-for-28 (60.7%) for 187 yards with two touchdown passes.

Cousins added one yard on one carry while rushing for one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Cousins has racked up 744 passing yards (248.0 per game) while completing 73 of 111 passes (65.8% completion percentage), with six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on six carries with one rushing touchdown.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

