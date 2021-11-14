Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Dalvin Cook in his Week 10 contest with the Minnesota Vikings against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nov 7, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) rushes behind the offensive line during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Dalvin Cook ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Cook and the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook has carried the ball 115 times for a team-high 554 yards (69.3 per game), with two touchdowns.

He's also caught 15 passes for 85 yards (10.6 per game).

He has received 115 of his team's 218 carries this season (52.8%).

The Vikings have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cook's matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Cook had 27 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Chargers, 62.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cook did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Chargers.

Allowing 161.6 rushing yards per game, the Chargers have the worst run defense in the NFL.

This season the Chargers have conceded 11 rushing TDs. They are ranked 29th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Cook racked up 110 yards on 17 carries (averaging 6.5 yards per carry).

He tacked on three receptions for 12 yards in the passing game.

Cook has 328 yards on 64 carries (109.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three outings.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive