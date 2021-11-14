ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g8ZyE_0cw56Wxe00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Dalvin Cook in his Week 10 contest with the Minnesota Vikings against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nov 7, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) rushes behind the offensive line during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Dalvin Cook ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Cook and the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Cook has carried the ball 115 times for a team-high 554 yards (69.3 per game), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 15 passes for 85 yards (10.6 per game).
  • He has received 115 of his team's 218 carries this season (52.8%).
  • The Vikings have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cook's matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Cook had 27 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Chargers, 62.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cook did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Chargers.
  • Allowing 161.6 rushing yards per game, the Chargers have the worst run defense in the NFL.
  • This season the Chargers have conceded 11 rushing TDs. They are ranked 29th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Cook racked up 110 yards on 17 carries (averaging 6.5 yards per carry).
  • He tacked on three receptions for 12 yards in the passing game.
  • Cook has 328 yards on 64 carries (109.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three outings.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN Analyst: Vikings Are “Lock” To Defeat Packers

The Green Bay Packers are 2.5-point favorites over the Minnesota Vikings in this weekend’s matchup. But according to one ESPN analyst, the results of the game will shake out differently. When asked about his take on the Packers’ and Vikings’ Week 11 matchup during today’s episode of Get Up, NFL...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Did a Vikings rookie just made a dangerous mistake when it comes to the Packers?

Minnesota Vikings rookie S Camryn Bynum has been making a name for himself over the past month as an opportunity for extra playing time was presented to him. With Harrison Smith placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list and injuries ravishing the rest of the defensive backs room for the Vikings, the rookie was flung into action starting each of the last two games for Minnesota. With 12 total tackles in his first start against the Ravens and then another 6 tackles plus his first career sack last week against the Chargers, Bynum has been turning heads of late.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Ben Roethlisberger News

Exactly a week ago today, the Pittsburgh Steelers learned they would be without starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a game against the Detroit Lions. Roethlisberger self-reported symptoms to the team and later tested positive for COVID-19. Although he’s vaccinated, he didn’t have enough time to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart to clear protocols.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Baltimore Ravens#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

22K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy