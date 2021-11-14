Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Austin Ekeler in his Week 10 contest with the Los Angeles Chargers against the Minnesota Vikings.

Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Austin Ekeler ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ekeler's team-high 479 rushing yards (59.9 per game) have come on 101 carries, with five touchdowns.

He also averages 40.6 receiving yards per game, catching 36 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 186 times this season, and he's taken 101 of those attempts (54.3%).

The Chargers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.2% of the time while running the football 36.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Ekeler's 19 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Vikings are 41.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ekeler did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Vikings.

The Vikings have the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 136.6 yards per game.

Ekeler and the Chargers will face off against the NFL's 10th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (seven).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Ekeler racked up 59 yards on 17 carries.

Ekeler tacked on three catches for 23 yards.

In his last three games, Ekeler has rushed for 130 yards on 34 carries (43.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

Ekeler has caught 13 passes for 131 yards (43.7 ypg).

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

