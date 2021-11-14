ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Austin Ekeler in his Week 10 contest with the Los Angeles Chargers against the Minnesota Vikings.

Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Austin Ekeler ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Ekeler's team-high 479 rushing yards (59.9 per game) have come on 101 carries, with five touchdowns.
  • He also averages 40.6 receiving yards per game, catching 36 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 186 times this season, and he's taken 101 of those attempts (54.3%).
  • The Chargers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.2% of the time while running the football 36.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Ekeler's 19 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Vikings are 41.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ekeler did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Vikings.
  • The Vikings have the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 136.6 yards per game.
  • Ekeler and the Chargers will face off against the NFL's 10th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (seven).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Ekeler racked up 59 yards on 17 carries.
  • Ekeler tacked on three catches for 23 yards.
  • In his last three games, Ekeler has rushed for 130 yards on 34 carries (43.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • Ekeler has caught 13 passes for 131 yards (43.7 ypg).

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

