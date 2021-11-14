Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Adam Thielen in his Week 10 contest with the Minnesota Vikings against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Before Adam Thielen hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Thielen has caught 45 passes on 66 targets for 477 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 59.6 yards per game.

Thielen has been the target of 21.7% (66 total) of his team's 304 passing attempts this season.

Thielen has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 29.4% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.2% of the time while running the football 41.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Chargers, Thielen totaled 27 receiving yards in single career matchup, 36.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Thielen did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Chargers.

The Chargers are allowing 209.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Ravens, Thielen was targeted seven times and racked up two catches for six yards and scored one touchdown.

Thielen has racked up 210 receiving yards (70.0 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes on 29 targets over his last three games.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

