Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Adam Thielen in his Week 10 contest with the Minnesota Vikings against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nov 7, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) runs on the field during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Before Adam Thielen hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Thielen has caught 45 passes on 66 targets for 477 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 59.6 yards per game.
  • Thielen has been the target of 21.7% (66 total) of his team's 304 passing attempts this season.
  • Thielen has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 29.4% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.2% of the time while running the football 41.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Chargers, Thielen totaled 27 receiving yards in single career matchup, 36.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Thielen did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Chargers.
  • The Chargers are allowing 209.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Ravens, Thielen was targeted seven times and racked up two catches for six yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Thielen has racked up 210 receiving yards (70.0 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes on 29 targets over his last three games.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

