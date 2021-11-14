Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jared Cook in his Week 10 contest with the Los Angeles Chargers against the Minnesota Vikings.

Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Jared Cook (87) celebrates against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jared Cook, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 10 matchup sees Cook's Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) take the field against the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook has chipped in with 27 catches for 308 yards and two touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 42 times and averages 38.5 receiving yards per game.

Cook has been the target of 42 of his team's 320 passing attempts this season, or 13.1% of the target share.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Cook has been on the receiving end of 12.2% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have thrown the football in 63.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Minnesota

In his four matchups against the Vikings, Cook's 51 receiving yards average is 17.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (33.5).

Cook has not caught a touchdown pass against the Vikings.

Note: Cook's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

This week Cook will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (268.8 yards allowed per game).

The Vikings have given up 12 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Cook put together a 48-yard performance against the Eagles last week on four catches while being targeted four times.

During his last three games, Cook has racked up 98 yards on 10 catches with one touchdown, averaging 32.7 yards per game on 16 targets.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

