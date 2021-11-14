Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Denver vs. Philadelphia

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Javonte Williams in his Week 10 contest with the Denver Broncos against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) tries to elude Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Javonte Williams has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Williams and the Denver Broncos (5-4) square off against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) in Week 10 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has 95 carries for 466 yards (51.8 yards per game) and one touchdown.

He's also tacked on 22 catches for 135 yards (15.0 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 95 of his team's 229 carries this season (41.5%).

The Broncos have thrown the football in 57.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Williams will go up against a Eagles squad that allows 119.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Eagles have allowed 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Cowboys, Williams racked up 111 yards on 17 carries (averaging 6.5 yards per attempt).

During his last three games, Williams has 166 yards on 30 carries (55.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

And he has caught eight passes for 45 yards (15.0 per game) with one TD.

Williams' Denver Teammates

