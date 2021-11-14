ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Denver vs. Philadelphia

By Data Skrive
 6 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Javonte Williams in his Week 10 contest with the Denver Broncos against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) tries to elude Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Javonte Williams has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Williams and the Denver Broncos (5-4) square off against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) in Week 10 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Williams has 95 carries for 466 yards (51.8 yards per game) and one touchdown.
  • He's also tacked on 22 catches for 135 yards (15.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 95 of his team's 229 carries this season (41.5%).
  • The Broncos have thrown the football in 57.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Williams will go up against a Eagles squad that allows 119.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Eagles have allowed 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Cowboys, Williams racked up 111 yards on 17 carries (averaging 6.5 yards per attempt).
  • During his last three games, Williams has 166 yards on 30 carries (55.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
  • And he has caught eight passes for 45 yards (15.0 per game) with one TD.

Williams' Denver Teammates

