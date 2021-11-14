Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Philadelphia vs. Denver

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jalen Hurts in his Week 10 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Denver Broncos.

Jalen Hurts will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 10 matchup sees Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) play the Denver Broncos (5-4) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hurts has thrown for 1,981 yards while completing 61.5% of his passes (168-of-273), with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions this year (220.1 per game).

He's added 494 rushing yards on 83 carries and five rushing touchdowns, averaging 54.9 yards per game.

The Eagles have thrown the ball in 52.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Hurts has thrown 35 passes in the red zone this season, 37.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Denver

This week Hurts will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (239.6 yards allowed per game).

The Broncos' defense is fourth in the NFL, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Hurts completed 64.7% of his pass attempts for 162 yards, while tossing one touchdown.

He tacked on 10 carries for 62 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

Over his last three games, Hurts has put up 501 passing yards (167.0 per game) while connecting on 38 of 65 passes (58.5% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 194 rushing yards (64.7 ypg) on 30 carries.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

