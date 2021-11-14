ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Philadelphia vs. Denver

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jalen Hurts in his Week 10 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Denver Broncos.

Dec 20, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; A general view of a goal line marker and pylon during the second half between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 10 matchup sees Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) play the Denver Broncos (5-4) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Hurts has thrown for 1,981 yards while completing 61.5% of his passes (168-of-273), with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions this year (220.1 per game).
  • He's added 494 rushing yards on 83 carries and five rushing touchdowns, averaging 54.9 yards per game.
  • The Eagles have thrown the ball in 52.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Hurts has thrown 35 passes in the red zone this season, 37.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Denver

  • This week Hurts will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (239.6 yards allowed per game).
  • The Broncos' defense is fourth in the NFL, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Hurts completed 64.7% of his pass attempts for 162 yards, while tossing one touchdown.
  • He tacked on 10 carries for 62 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per carry.
  • Over his last three games, Hurts has put up 501 passing yards (167.0 per game) while connecting on 38 of 65 passes (58.5% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 194 rushing yards (64.7 ypg) on 30 carries.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

CBS Philly

Eagles Sign Dallas Goedert To 4-Year, $59 Million Contract Extension

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles agreed to a four-year contract extension with tight end Dallas Goedert on Friday, the team announced. NFL Network first reported the news.  Roster Move: Eagles and TE Dallas Goedert have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension through 2025. pic.twitter.com/puAjtQYpft — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 19, 2021 Goedert was set to become a free agent after this season, but now he’ll be in Philadelphia through 2025. ESPN reports the contract is worth $59 million, including $35.7 million that’s guaranteed.  Compensation update: Eagles gave Dallas Goedert a four-year, $59 million extension that includes $35.7 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2021 According to NFL Network, the deal ranks top three amongst tight ends on an average per-year basis. Goedert, a second-round pick out of South Dakota State in 2018, has 29 catches for 429 receiving yards and two touchdowns this season.  The Eagles (4-6) will play the New Orleans Saints (5-4) on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 p.m.
NFL
