Quez Watkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Philadelphia vs. Denver

Quez Watkins in his Week 10 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Denver Broncos.

Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins before action against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Before Quez Watkins hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. This Week 10 matchup sees Watkins' Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) take the field against the Denver Broncos (5-4) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Watkins has caught 22 grabs for 375 yards this season. He has been targeted 31 times, and puts up 41.7 yards per game.

So far this season, 11.2% of the 276 passes thrown by his team have gone Watkins' way.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Watkins has been on the receiving end of 10.8% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have run 52.6% passing plays and 47.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Denver

The Broncos have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 239.6 yards per game through the air.

The Broncos have conceded 11 passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Watkins put together a nine-yard performance against the Chargers last week on two catches while being targeted three times.

Watkins' six receptions have led to 64 yards (21.3 per game) over his last three outings. He was targeted nine times.

Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates

