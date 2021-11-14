ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quez Watkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Philadelphia vs. Denver

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Quez Watkins in his Week 10 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Denver Broncos.

Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins before action against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Before Quez Watkins hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. This Week 10 matchup sees Watkins' Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) take the field against the Denver Broncos (5-4) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Watkins has caught 22 grabs for 375 yards this season. He has been targeted 31 times, and puts up 41.7 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 11.2% of the 276 passes thrown by his team have gone Watkins' way.
  • With four targets in the red zone this season, Watkins has been on the receiving end of 10.8% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have run 52.6% passing plays and 47.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Denver

  • The Broncos have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 239.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Broncos have conceded 11 passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Watkins put together a nine-yard performance against the Chargers last week on two catches while being targeted three times.
  • Watkins' six receptions have led to 64 yards (21.3 per game) over his last three outings. He was targeted nine times.

Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates

