Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Philadelphia vs. Denver

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Devonta Smith in his Week 10 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Denver Broncos.

Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) scores a touchdown past Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris (25) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Devonta Smith and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. This Week 10 matchup sees Smith's Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) take the field against the Denver Broncos (5-4) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith has reeled in 38 balls, with a team-high 537 receiving yards plus two touchdowns. He has been targeted 62 times, and is averaging 59.7 yards per game.

Smith has been the target of 62 of his team's 276 passing attempts this season, or 22.5% of the target share.

Smith has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 8.1% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.6% of the time while running the ball 47.4% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Denver

The 239.6 yards per game the Broncos are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

The Broncos' defense is fourth in the league, allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chargers, Smith was targeted six times, picking up 116 yards on five receptions (averaging 23.2 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.

Smith hauled in 192 yards (on 11 catches) with one touchdown in his last three games. He was targeted 18 times, and averaged 64.0 yards per game.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

