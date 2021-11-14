A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Green Bay vs. Seattle

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for A.J. Dillon in his Week 10 contest with the Green Bay Packers against the Seattle Seahawks.

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon (28) runs against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Before A.J. Dillon hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. This Week 10 matchup sees Dillon's Green Bay Packers (7-2) take on the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Dillon has 355 rushing yards on 76 attempts (39.4 yards per carry).

He's also caught 14 passes for 134 yards (14.9 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 76, or 32.9%, of his team's 231 rushing attempts this season.

The Packers have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Dillon's matchup with the Seahawks.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Seattle

The Seahawks have the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 127.6 yards per game.

This year the Seahawks have conceded six rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Dillon put together a 46-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Chiefs, carrying the ball eight times (averaging 5.8 yards per carry).

He tacked on four receptions for 44 yards in the passing game.

Over his last three games, Dillon has rushed for 130 yards (43.3 per game) on 27 carries.

He also has 46 receiving yards (15.3 per game) on five catches.

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive