A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Green Bay vs. Seattle

By Data Skrive
 6 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for A.J. Dillon in his Week 10 contest with the Green Bay Packers against the Seattle Seahawks.

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon (28) runs against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Before A.J. Dillon hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. This Week 10 matchup sees Dillon's Green Bay Packers (7-2) take on the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Dillon has 355 rushing yards on 76 attempts (39.4 yards per carry).
  • He's also caught 14 passes for 134 yards (14.9 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 76, or 32.9%, of his team's 231 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Packers have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • The Seahawks have the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 127.6 yards per game.
  • This year the Seahawks have conceded six rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Dillon put together a 46-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Chiefs, carrying the ball eight times (averaging 5.8 yards per carry).
  • He tacked on four receptions for 44 yards in the passing game.
  • Over his last three games, Dillon has rushed for 130 yards (43.3 per game) on 27 carries.
  • He also has 46 receiving yards (15.3 per game) on five catches.

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

