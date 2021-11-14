Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Philadelphia vs. Denver

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Dallas Goedert in his Week 10 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Denver Broncos.

Oct 31, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Dallas Goedert ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Goedert and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) take the field against the Denver Broncos (5-4) in Week 10 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goedert has put up 27 catches for 401 yards and two touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 37 times and averages 44.6 receiving yards.

Goedert has been the target of 37 of his team's 276 passing attempts this season, or 13.4% of the target share.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Goedert has been on the receiving end of 13.5% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.6% of the time while running the football 47.4% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Denver

The Broncos are conceding 239.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Broncos defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Goedert put together a 43-yard performance against the Chargers last week on three catches while being targeted six times.

Over his last three outings, Goedert has caught 12 passes on 18 targets for 185 yards, averaging 61.7 yards per game.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

