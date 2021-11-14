ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Philadelphia vs. Denver

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fSYWf_0cw54Pqz00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Dallas Goedert in his Week 10 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Denver Broncos.

Oct 31, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Dallas Goedert ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Goedert and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) take the field against the Denver Broncos (5-4) in Week 10 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Goedert has put up 27 catches for 401 yards and two touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 37 times and averages 44.6 receiving yards.
  • Goedert has been the target of 37 of his team's 276 passing attempts this season, or 13.4% of the target share.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Goedert has been on the receiving end of 13.5% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.6% of the time while running the football 47.4% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goedert's matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Denver

  • The Broncos are conceding 239.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Broncos defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Goedert put together a 43-yard performance against the Chargers last week on three catches while being targeted six times.
  • Over his last three outings, Goedert has caught 12 passes on 18 targets for 185 yards, averaging 61.7 yards per game.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Philadelphia#American Football#The Denver Broncos#The Detroit Lions#Cbs#Chargers
CBS Philly

Eagles Sign Dallas Goedert To 4-Year, $59 Million Contract Extension

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles agreed to a four-year contract extension with tight end Dallas Goedert on Friday, the team announced. NFL Network first reported the news.  Roster Move: Eagles and TE Dallas Goedert have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension through 2025. pic.twitter.com/puAjtQYpft — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 19, 2021 Goedert was set to become a free agent after this season, but now he’ll be in Philadelphia through 2025. ESPN reports the contract is worth $59 million, including $35.7 million that’s guaranteed.  Compensation update: Eagles gave Dallas Goedert a four-year, $59 million extension that includes $35.7 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2021 According to NFL Network, the deal ranks top three amongst tight ends on an average per-year basis. Goedert, a second-round pick out of South Dakota State in 2018, has 29 catches for 429 receiving yards and two touchdowns this season.  The Eagles (4-6) will play the New Orleans Saints (5-4) on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 p.m.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Florida State takes down Boston College in Chestnut Hill, 26-23

The Florida State Seminoles (5-6, 4-4 ACC) fight off a comeback from Boston College (6-5, 2-5 ACC) to keep their bowl bid hopes alive. After jumping out to a 26-3 lead, the Eagles fought back in the second half, but came up short. FSU took this one 26-23 The Seminoles...
FLORIDA STATE
ESPN

Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at age 57

HENDERSON, Nev. --  Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 57. The Raiders announced Smith's death Saturday, calling him an inspiration for smiling every day while always working for a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Smith was drafted in...
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
The Spun

Titans Have Signed Another Notable Running Back

Replacing Derrick Henry is as difficult as trying to tackle the 6’3”, 240-pound superstar. With Henry set for foot surgery, the Titans continue to stock up on running back depth. Tennessee, who signed future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson on Monday, returned to the running back market on Tuesday. According...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

22K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy