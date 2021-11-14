Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Denver vs. Philadelphia

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Courtland Sutton in his Week 10 contest with the Denver Broncos against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) celebrates a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Courtland Sutton ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 10 matchup sees Sutton's Denver Broncos (5-4) take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sutton's 588 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Broncos. He's been targeted 64 times and has totaled 41 receptions and two touchdowns (65.3 yards per game).

So far this season, 20.9% of the 306 passes thrown by his team have gone Sutton's way.

Sutton (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.9% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have run 57.2% passing plays and 42.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

The Eagles are giving up 248.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

With 16 passing TDs conceded this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Sutton put together a nine-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on one catch while being targeted two times.

Sutton has put up 117 yards over his last three games (39.0 per game), hauling in eight passes on 11 targets.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

