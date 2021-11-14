ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Denver vs. Philadelphia

By Data Skrive
 6 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Courtland Sutton in his Week 10 contest with the Denver Broncos against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) celebrates a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Courtland Sutton ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 10 matchup sees Sutton's Denver Broncos (5-4) take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Sutton's 588 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Broncos. He's been targeted 64 times and has totaled 41 receptions and two touchdowns (65.3 yards per game).
  • So far this season, 20.9% of the 306 passes thrown by his team have gone Sutton's way.
  • Sutton (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.9% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have run 57.2% passing plays and 42.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • The Eagles are giving up 248.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 16 passing TDs conceded this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Sutton put together a nine-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on one catch while being targeted two times.
  • Sutton has put up 117 yards over his last three games (39.0 per game), hauling in eight passes on 11 targets.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

