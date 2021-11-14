ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Denver vs. Philadelphia

By Data Skrive
 6 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Teddy Bridgewater in his Week 10 contest with the Denver Broncos against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) comes off the field after the win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Teddy Bridgewater and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Bridgewater's Denver Broncos (5-4) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) meet in Week 10 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Bridgewater has thrown for 2,163 yards while completing 70.2% of his passes (200-of-285), with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this year (240.3 per game).
  • He also has 69 rushing yards on 21 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 7.7 yards per game.
  • The Broncos, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.8% of the time.
  • Bridgewater accounts for 44.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 36 of his 285 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • In three matchups against the Eagles, Bridgewater averaged zero passing yards per game, 257.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Bridgewater didn't throw a touchdown pass in any of those outings.
  • Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
  • This week Bridgewater will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (248.1 yards allowed per game).
  • With 16 passing TDs conceded this year, the Eagles defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Bridgewater completed 67.9% of his pass attempts for 249 yards, while tossing one touchdown.
  • He also added -1 yards on three carries while rushing for one touchdown.
  • Bridgewater has thrown for 649 yards (216.3 ypg), completing 70.1% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
  • He has added three rushing yards on six carries with one touchdown, averaging 1.0 yards per game.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

