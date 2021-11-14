ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Green Bay vs. Seattle

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ewrc7_0cw54MS200

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Aaron Jones in his Week 10 contest with the Green Bay Packers against the Seattle Seahawks.

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) defends during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Jones will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Jones and the Green Bay Packers (7-2) play the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) in Week 10 at Lambeau Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Jones has had 116 attempts for a team-leading 516 rushing yards (57.3 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 33 passes for 237 yards (26.3 per game) with four touchdowns.
  • He has received 116 of his team's 231 carries this season (50.2%).
  • The Packers have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Seahawks.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Against the Seahawks, Jones' 34 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 27.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jones has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups versus the Seahawks, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Seahawks are 25th in the NFL, giving up 127.6 yards per game.
  • Jones and the Packers will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (six).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Chiefs, Jones picked up 53 yards on 12 carries (averaging 4.4 yards per attempt).
  • Over his last three outings, Jones has 131 rushing yards (43.7 per game) on 33 carries with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 12 passes for 71 yards (23.7 per game).

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Davante Adams

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed star wideout Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Moments ago, the NFL world received an update on Adams’ status for Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. NFL Network’s Steve Wyche is reporting that Adams will not travel with the rest of the...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst: Vikings Are “Lock” To Defeat Packers

The Green Bay Packers are 2.5-point favorites over the Minnesota Vikings in this weekend’s matchup. But according to one ESPN analyst, the results of the game will shake out differently. When asked about his take on the Packers’ and Vikings’ Week 11 matchup during today’s episode of Get Up, NFL...
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

One arrested, one ejected from Sunday’s Packer game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people did not get to enjoy the Green Bay Packers’ 14 point victory over the Washington Football Team inside of Lambeau Field on Sunday. According to the Green Bay Police Department, only one person was arrested and one was ejected from Sunday’s Packer game. There was no information provided as to the reason for the ejection/arrest.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Seattle Seahawks#Kansas City Chiefs#Geha Field#Cbs
VikingsTerritory

Did a Vikings rookie just made a dangerous mistake when it comes to the Packers?

Minnesota Vikings rookie S Camryn Bynum has been making a name for himself over the past month as an opportunity for extra playing time was presented to him. With Harrison Smith placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list and injuries ravishing the rest of the defensive backs room for the Vikings, the rookie was flung into action starting each of the last two games for Minnesota. With 12 total tackles in his first start against the Ravens and then another 6 tackles plus his first career sack last week against the Chargers, Bynum has been turning heads of late.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Packers QB Jordan Love

Jordan Love will make the first start of his NFL career on Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers second-year quarterback will start in place of Aaron Rodgers, who’s out due to a positive COVID-19 test. Love was surprised by what happened with Rodgers, though he’s ready to go on Sunday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Packers Announce They’ve Signed A New Linebacker

The Green Bay Packers made a number of roster moves on Tuesday. The team was forced to place Whitney Mercilus on the IR after a torn biceps injury ended the linebacker’s season. In turn, the Packers signed a linebacker to fill out the roster. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

22K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy