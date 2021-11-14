Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Green Bay vs. Seattle

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Aaron Jones in his Week 10 contest with the Green Bay Packers against the Seattle Seahawks.

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) defends during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Jones will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Jones and the Green Bay Packers (7-2) play the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) in Week 10 at Lambeau Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has had 116 attempts for a team-leading 516 rushing yards (57.3 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

He's also caught 33 passes for 237 yards (26.3 per game) with four touchdowns.

He has received 116 of his team's 231 carries this season (50.2%).

The Packers have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Seahawks.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Seattle

Against the Seahawks, Jones' 34 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 27.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jones has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups versus the Seahawks, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

In terms of defending against the run, the Seahawks are 25th in the NFL, giving up 127.6 yards per game.

Jones and the Packers will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (six).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chiefs, Jones picked up 53 yards on 12 carries (averaging 4.4 yards per attempt).

Over his last three outings, Jones has 131 rushing yards (43.7 per game) on 33 carries with one touchdown.

He's also caught 12 passes for 71 yards (23.7 per game).

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive