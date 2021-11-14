Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Hunter Renfrow in his Week 10 contest with the Las Vegas Raiders against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch over New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Lvr

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Hunter Renfrow for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC West rivals play in Week 10 when Renfrow and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) at Allegiant Stadium.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow's 60 targets have led to 45 catches for 448 yards (56.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Renfrow has been the target of 19.2% (60 total) of his team's 312 passing attempts this season.

Renfrow (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.3% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have thrown the ball in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Renfrow's 27.2 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Chiefs are 30.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In four matchups with the Chiefs, Renfrow has not had a TD catch.

The 270.1 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

With 16 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

Renfrow put together a 49-yard performance against the Giants last week on seven catches while being targeted nine times and scoring one touchdown.

In his last three games, Renfrow has 143 receiving yards on 17 receptions (22 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 47.7 yards per game.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

