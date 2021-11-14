ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYxzr_0cw54FGx00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Hunter Renfrow in his Week 10 contest with the Las Vegas Raiders against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch over New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Lvr

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Hunter Renfrow for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC West rivals play in Week 10 when Renfrow and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) at Allegiant Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Renfrow's 60 targets have led to 45 catches for 448 yards (56.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • Renfrow has been the target of 19.2% (60 total) of his team's 312 passing attempts this season.
  • Renfrow (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.3% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have thrown the ball in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Renfrow's matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Renfrow's 27.2 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Chiefs are 30.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In four matchups with the Chiefs, Renfrow has not had a TD catch.
  • The 270.1 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 16 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Renfrow put together a 49-yard performance against the Giants last week on seven catches while being targeted nine times and scoring one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Renfrow has 143 receiving yards on 17 receptions (22 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 47.7 yards per game.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
lineups.com

Cincinnati Bengals Vs. Las Vegas Raiders Player Props (11/21/21)

Both the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals are entering Week 11 of the Nfl regular season hungry after two disappointing losses in a row. The Bengals are coming off a disappointing loss against the New York Jets and a conference beating by the Cleveland Browns, while the Raiders have had similar luck losing to the New York Giants and being swept by the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams are set to kick off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, at 4:05 EST, and it looks like it will be a nail-biter. According to ESPN, the teams are stacked pretty evenly with a 49.7% Bengals success rate and a 49.9% success rate for the Raiders. The game will come down to crucial plays and will rely on which team can make the least amount of mistakes to pull off a lose-streak ending game.
NFL
ESPN

Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at age 57

HENDERSON, Nev. --  Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 57. The Raiders announced Smith's death Saturday, calling him an inspiration for smiling every day while always working for a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Smith was drafted in...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New York State
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
WKRC

Former Ohio State linebacker shot during his NFL bye week

COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst: Vikings Are “Lock” To Defeat Packers

The Green Bay Packers are 2.5-point favorites over the Minnesota Vikings in this weekend’s matchup. But according to one ESPN analyst, the results of the game will shake out differently. When asked about his take on the Packers’ and Vikings’ Week 11 matchup during today’s episode of Get Up, NFL...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Kansas City Chiefs#New York Giants#Nbc#Afc West
FanSided

Mac Jones may never recover from worst personal foul call of all time (Video)

Mac Jones stayed in the game after a personal foul call that ranked among the most ridiculous seen in the NFL in recent memory. If you were in any doubt the NFL is serious about protecting quarterbacks, that should have been removed emphatically as the New England Patriots benefited from a call that redefined unnecessary roughness.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Did a Vikings rookie just made a dangerous mistake when it comes to the Packers?

Minnesota Vikings rookie S Camryn Bynum has been making a name for himself over the past month as an opportunity for extra playing time was presented to him. With Harrison Smith placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list and injuries ravishing the rest of the defensive backs room for the Vikings, the rookie was flung into action starting each of the last two games for Minnesota. With 12 total tackles in his first start against the Ravens and then another 6 tackles plus his first career sack last week against the Chargers, Bynum has been turning heads of late.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
crescentcitysports.com

Former NFL head coach with Louisiana ties might be answer for LSU

The LSU football head coaching search has dominated sports conversation recently. Everyone has an opinion and some have an “inside source.” Lots of names have been bantered about, but one surprise is that not many coaches with an NFL background have popped up as a real prospect. Bill O’Brien, the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Ben Roethlisberger News

Exactly a week ago today, the Pittsburgh Steelers learned they would be without starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a game against the Detroit Lions. Roethlisberger self-reported symptoms to the team and later tested positive for COVID-19. Although he’s vaccinated, he didn’t have enough time to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart to clear protocols.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Antonio Brown

Earlier this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Michigan State-Ohio State broadcast frustrating fans

Many college football fans were excited for Saturday’s clash between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan State. It was a marquee Big Ten matchup with College Football Playoff implications. However, some fans were surprised with what they heard when they turned on the ABC broadcast. That’s because many...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver

Less than 24 hours before kickoff, the New Orleans Saints made a plethora of moves to their active roster. The most notable move features wide receiver Kevin White. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football announced on Saturday that White has been waived by the Saints. Veteran cornerback Ken Crawley was also waived this afternoon.
NFL
FanSided

Lions’ most boneheaded decision of 2021 is obvious, and they even made it worse

The Detroit Lions’ most bone-headed decision of 2021 is obvious, but they also made it worse. When it became inevitable the Detroit Lions would trade Matthew Stafford last offseason, it was also fairly inevitable they’d have to get an experienced quarterback in return. Ultimately, and obviously, that’s what happened when they got Jared Goff along with draft picks from the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

22K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy