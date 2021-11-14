Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Seattle vs. Green Bay

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tyler Lockett in his Week 10 contest with the Seattle Seahawks against the Green Bay Packers.

Oct 31, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) catches a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Tyler Lockett ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Lockett's Seattle Seahawks (3-5) and the Green Bay Packers (7-2) hit the field in Week 10 at Lambeau Field.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lockett's 58 targets have resulted in 41 catches for 579 yards (72.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Lockett has been the target of 26.4% (58 total) of his team's 220 passing attempts this season.

Lockett has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 15.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.9% of the time while running the ball 47.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Lockett's 64 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Packers are 5.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Lockett, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Lockett's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.

The Packers are giving up 227.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

With 15 passing TDs allowed this year, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In his Week 8 game against the Jaguars, Lockett was targeted 13 times and recorded 12 catches for 142 yards.

Over his last three games, Lockett has 16 catches (on 23 targets) for 189 yards, averaging 63.0 yards per game.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

