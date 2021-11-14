ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Seattle vs. Green Bay

By Data Skrive
 6 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tyler Lockett in his Week 10 contest with the Seattle Seahawks against the Green Bay Packers.

Oct 31, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) catches a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Tyler Lockett ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Lockett's Seattle Seahawks (3-5) and the Green Bay Packers (7-2) hit the field in Week 10 at Lambeau Field.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Lockett's 58 targets have resulted in 41 catches for 579 yards (72.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.
  • Lockett has been the target of 26.4% (58 total) of his team's 220 passing attempts this season.
  • Lockett has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 15.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.9% of the time while running the ball 47.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Lockett's 64 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Packers are 5.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Lockett, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Lockett's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
  • The Packers are giving up 227.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • With 15 passing TDs allowed this year, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 8 game against the Jaguars, Lockett was targeted 13 times and recorded 12 catches for 142 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Lockett has 16 catches (on 23 targets) for 189 yards, averaging 63.0 yards per game.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

