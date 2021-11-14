ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Seattle vs. Green Bay

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zJZn9_0cw54Bk300

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for D.K. Metcalf in his Week 10 contest with the Seattle Seahawks against the Green Bay Packers.

Jan 12, 2020; Green Bay, WI, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) tries to get away from Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) in the third quarter of a NFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Before D.K. Metcalf hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. This Week 10 matchup sees Metcalf's Seattle Seahawks (3-5) take the field against the Green Bay Packers (7-2) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Metcalf has 39 catches (56 targets), leading his team with 580 receiving yards (72.5 per game) plus eight touchdowns.
  • Metcalf has been the target of 25.5% (56 total) of his team's 220 passing attempts this season.
  • Metcalf (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 40.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have thrown the ball in 52.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Metcalf's matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Metcalf's 59 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Packers are 10.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Metcalf did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Packers.
  • The Packers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 227.7 yards per game through the air.
  • The Packers have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 8 matchup with the Jaguars, Metcalf caught six passes for 43 yards and scored two touchdowns while being targeted six times.
  • In his last three games, Metcalf's 14 receptions (on 18 targets) have led to 197 receiving yards (65.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
ESPN

Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at age 57

HENDERSON, Nev. --  Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 57. The Raiders announced Smith's death Saturday, calling him an inspiration for smiling every day while always working for a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Smith was drafted in...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Davante Adams

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed star wideout Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Moments ago, the NFL world received an update on Adams’ status for Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. NFL Network’s Steve Wyche is reporting that Adams will not travel with the rest of the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#The Green Bay Packers#Cbs
The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On Russell Wilson

After watching the Seattle Seahawks put up just 10 points on Monday Night Football, it’s evident that Pete Carroll’s offense needs Russell Wilson to return as soon as possible. Geno Smith has proven he’s a serviceable backup quarterback, but the Seahawks are missing Wilson’s ability to make plays off script....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Tarik Cohen is angry, but questions still linger

Early last season, the Chicago Bears lost shifty running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen to an ACL injury. After sitting out the remainder of the 2020 season, many believed he would be back for the start of this year. Unfortunately, that has not been the case. Cohen has yet...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Rookie Reportedly Out For The Season

The Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, but reportedly lost a key part of their defense in the process. According to a Monday afternoon report from Michael Gehlken, Cowboys rookie linebacker Jabril Cox suffered a season-ending injury. Cox, a fourth-round NFL Draft pick out of LSU,...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst: Vikings Are “Lock” To Defeat Packers

The Green Bay Packers are 2.5-point favorites over the Minnesota Vikings in this weekend’s matchup. But according to one ESPN analyst, the results of the game will shake out differently. When asked about his take on the Packers’ and Vikings’ Week 11 matchup during today’s episode of Get Up, NFL...
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Top candidate to replace Matt Nagy revealed

The Chicago Bears may only be halfway through their 2021 season, but could already be thinking about replacing head coach Matt Nagy. In his fourth year as head coach, Nagy’s offense is still stuck in mediocrity and fans have grown tired of the same old press conferences filled with non-answers and little explanation for what we’re seeing on the field.
NFL
chicagobearshq.com

Four Bears players including Khalil Mack ruled out against Steelers

Not great news to report for Bears fans. The Chicago Bears announced on Saturday that standout outside linebacker Khalil Mack will miss his second straight game with a foot injury. Mack was unable to practice all week. Head coach Matt Nagy said it's the next man up regarding the Bears'...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

22K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy