D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Seattle vs. Green Bay

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for D.K. Metcalf in his Week 10 contest with the Seattle Seahawks against the Green Bay Packers.

Jan 12, 2020; Green Bay, WI, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) tries to get away from Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) in the third quarter of a NFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Before D.K. Metcalf hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. This Week 10 matchup sees Metcalf's Seattle Seahawks (3-5) take the field against the Green Bay Packers (7-2) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Metcalf has 39 catches (56 targets), leading his team with 580 receiving yards (72.5 per game) plus eight touchdowns.

Metcalf has been the target of 25.5% (56 total) of his team's 220 passing attempts this season.

Metcalf (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 40.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have thrown the ball in 52.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Metcalf's 59 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Packers are 10.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Metcalf did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Packers.

The Packers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 227.7 yards per game through the air.

The Packers have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In his Week 8 matchup with the Jaguars, Metcalf caught six passes for 43 yards and scored two touchdowns while being targeted six times.

In his last three games, Metcalf's 14 receptions (on 18 targets) have led to 197 receiving yards (65.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

