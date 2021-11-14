Mecole Hardman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Mecole Hardman in his Week 10 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Mecole Hardman ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West foes meet in Week 10 when Hardman's Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Mecole Hardman Prop Bet Odds

Mecole Hardman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hardman has put up a 372-yard campaign so far (41.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 38 balls on 53 targets.

So far this season, 14.0% of the 378 passes thrown by his team have gone Hardman's way.

Hardman (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have called a pass in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Hardman's 33 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Raiders are 8.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Hardman has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Raiders.

The 220.8 passing yards the Raiders yield per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Raiders have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Hardman put together a 20-yard performance against the Packers last week on three catches while being targeted six times.

Hardman has totaled 111 receiving yards (37.0 per game), reeling in 12 balls on 18 targets over his last three outings.

Hardman's Kansas City Teammates

