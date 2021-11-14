ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecole Hardman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Mecole Hardman in his Week 10 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Mecole Hardman ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West foes meet in Week 10 when Hardman's Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Mecole Hardman Prop Bet Odds

Mecole Hardman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Hardman has put up a 372-yard campaign so far (41.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 38 balls on 53 targets.
  • So far this season, 14.0% of the 378 passes thrown by his team have gone Hardman's way.
  • Hardman (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have called a pass in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Hardman's 33 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Raiders are 8.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Hardman has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Raiders.
  • The 220.8 passing yards the Raiders yield per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Raiders have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Hardman put together a 20-yard performance against the Packers last week on three catches while being targeted six times.
  • Hardman has totaled 111 receiving yards (37.0 per game), reeling in 12 balls on 18 targets over his last three outings.

Hardman's Kansas City Teammates

