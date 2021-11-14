ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Green Bay vs. Seattle

By Data Skrive
 6 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Aaron Rodgers in his Week 10 contest with the Green Bay Packers against the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell presents the Super Bowl MVP trophy to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at a news conference Monday, Feb. 7, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. The Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 to win Super Bowl XLV. Mjs Super Winners 11 Of Hoffman Jpg Super Winner

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Aaron Rodgers for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 10 matchup sees Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (7-2) play the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Rodgers has 1,894 passing yards (210.4 ypg) to lead Green Bay, completing 67.1% of his throws and recording 17 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.
  • He's also rushed 18 times for 47 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.2 yards per game.
  • The Packers have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Rodgers accounts for 52.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 49 of his 258 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • In four matchups against the Seahawks, Rodgers averaged 283 passing yards per game, 14.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Rodgers threw a touchdown pass in all of those matchups against the Seahawks, while throwing multiple TDs three times.
  • Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
  • This week Rodgers will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (287.1 yards allowed per game).
  • With 12 passing TDs conceded this season, the Seahawks defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Rodgers did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Chiefs.
  • Rodgers has 458 passing yards (152.7 ypg), completing 68.1% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

