Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 6 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 10 matchup on November 14, 2021.

An NFL Week 10 matchup features the Denver Broncos (5-4) hitting the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6).

Odds for Broncos vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

  • Denver and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in three of nine games this season.
  • In 66.7% of Philadelphia's games this season (6/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 44.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 46 points per game, 1.5 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 41.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.3 fewer than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Broncos games have an average total of 43.7 points this season, 0.8 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 5.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Broncos stats and trends

  • Denver has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.
  • The Broncos are 4-3 ATS when favored by 1 point or more this season.
  • Denver's games this year have gone over the point total two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • This year, the Broncos average 3.4 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Eagles surrender (24.2).
  • When Denver records more than 24.2 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Broncos average 345.9 yards per game, only 8.2 fewer than the 354.1 the Eagles give up per outing.
  • When Denver totals over 354.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Eagles' takeaways (8).
Eagles stats and trends

  • Philadelphia has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Eagles have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 1 point or more.
  • Philadelphia has hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).
  • This year the Eagles rack up 8.2 more points per game (25.2) than the Broncos give up (17.0).
  • When Philadelphia puts up more than 17.0 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall.
  • The Eagles average 346.1 yards per game, 24.3 more yards than the 321.8 the Broncos give up.
  • When Philadelphia amasses over 321.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-5 overall.
  • This season the Eagles have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

  • Denver has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, the Broncos have two wins ATS (2-2) as 1-point favorites or greater.
  • Denver has hit the over once in four home games this year.
  • The average total in Broncos home games this season is 43.9 points, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).
  • Away from home, Philadelphia is 3-2 overall and 3-2 against the spread.
  • The Eagles are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 1-point underdogs or more on the road.
  • In five away games this season, Philadelphia has gone over the total three times.
  • Eagles away games this season average 48.7 total points, 4.2 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

