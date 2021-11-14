Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 10 matchup on November 14, 2021.

The Arizona Cardinals (8-1) and Carolina Panthers (4-5) will face each other in Week 10 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Cardinals vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in seven of nine games (77.8%) this season.

Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 41.5 points in two games this season.

Sunday's total is 8.3 points lower than the two team's combined 49.8 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 37.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2020, 8.4 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 45.3 points, 3.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona has played nine games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have always covered the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Cardinals score 10.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Panthers give up (20.3).

When Arizona puts up more than 20.3 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Cardinals collect 105.3 more yards per game (398.4) than the Panthers allow per outing (293.1).

In games that Arizona churns out more than 293.1 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Cardinals have nine giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 10 takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the Panthers.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.

Carolina's games this season have hit the over on just two of nine set point totals (22.2%).

This year the Panthers put up just 1.8 more points per game (19.0) than the Cardinals surrender (17.2).

Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 17.2 points.

The Panthers collect just 2.3 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Cardinals allow per contest (321.0).

Carolina is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up over 321.0 yards.

The Panthers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 17 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Arizona has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 7-point favorites or greater, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

Arizona has gone over the total once in four home games this year.

Cardinals home games this season average 49.3 total points, 7.8 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

Carolina is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

On the road, the Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7-point underdogs or more.

This year, in four road games, Carolina has hit the over once.

Panthers away games this season average 46.1 total points, 4.6 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered by Data Skrive.