Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 6 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 10 matchup on November 14, 2021.

The Arizona Cardinals (8-1) and Carolina Panthers (4-5) will face each other in Week 10 of the NFL season.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

  • Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in seven of nine games (77.8%) this season.
  • Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 41.5 points in two games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 8.3 points lower than the two team's combined 49.8 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to allow 37.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2020, 8.4 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 45.3 points, 3.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Cardinals stats and trends

  • Arizona has played nine games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • The Cardinals have always covered the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more.
  • Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Cardinals score 10.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Panthers give up (20.3).
  • When Arizona puts up more than 20.3 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Cardinals collect 105.3 more yards per game (398.4) than the Panthers allow per outing (293.1).
  • In games that Arizona churns out more than 293.1 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • The Cardinals have nine giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 10 takeaways.
Panthers stats and trends

  • Carolina has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • Carolina's games this season have hit the over on just two of nine set point totals (22.2%).
  • This year the Panthers put up just 1.8 more points per game (19.0) than the Cardinals surrender (17.2).
  • Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 17.2 points.
  • The Panthers collect just 2.3 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Cardinals allow per contest (321.0).
  • Carolina is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up over 321.0 yards.
  • The Panthers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 17 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Arizona has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 7-point favorites or greater, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
  • Arizona has gone over the total once in four home games this year.
  • Cardinals home games this season average 49.3 total points, 7.8 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).
  • Carolina is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
  • On the road, the Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7-point underdogs or more.
  • This year, in four road games, Carolina has hit the over once.
  • Panthers away games this season average 46.1 total points, 4.6 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

