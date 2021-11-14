ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 10 matchup on November 14, 2021.

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) will battle the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) in Week 10 of the NFL season.

Odds for Chargers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have scored at least 53.5 points just two times this season.
  • So far this season, 37.5% of Minnesota's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 53.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.2, is 4.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 49 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 53.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Chargers games have an average total of 50.6 points this season, 2.9 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 49.9 PPG average total in Vikings games this season is 3.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

  • In Los Angeles' eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Chargers have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
  • The Chargers score 24.9 points per game, comparable to the 23.9 per matchup the Vikings give up.
  • Los Angeles is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.9 points.
  • The Chargers average only 1.3 more yards per game (384.9), than the Vikings allow per matchup (383.6).
  • In games that Los Angeles totals over 383.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Vikings have forced (11).
Vikings stats and trends

  • Minnesota has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • This year, the Vikings have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
  • Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
  • The Vikings put up just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Chargers surrender (25.1).
  • Minnesota is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 25.1 points.
  • The Vikings average 385.1 yards per game, 26.5 more yards than the 358.6 the Chargers give up.
  • When Minnesota amasses more than 358.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This year the Vikings have five turnovers, five fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.
  • At home, the Chargers have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • In four home games this season, Los Angeles has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Chargers home games average 51.1 points, 2.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53.5).
  • Minnesota is 3-1 against the spread, and 1-3 overall, away from home.
  • In four road games this year, Minnesota has gone over the total every time.
  • Vikings away games this season average 48.6 total points, 4.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (53.5).

