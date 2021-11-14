Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 10 matchup on November 14, 2021.

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) will battle the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) in Week 10 of the NFL season.

Odds for Chargers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have scored at least 53.5 points just two times this season.

So far this season, 37.5% of Minnesota's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 53.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.2, is 4.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 49 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 53.5 over/under in this contest.

Chargers games have an average total of 50.6 points this season, 2.9 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 49.9 PPG average total in Vikings games this season is 3.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

In Los Angeles' eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Chargers have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Chargers score 24.9 points per game, comparable to the 23.9 per matchup the Vikings give up.

Los Angeles is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.9 points.

The Chargers average only 1.3 more yards per game (384.9), than the Vikings allow per matchup (383.6).

In games that Los Angeles totals over 383.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Chargers have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Vikings have forced (11).

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.

This year, the Vikings have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Vikings put up just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Chargers surrender (25.1).

Minnesota is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 25.1 points.

The Vikings average 385.1 yards per game, 26.5 more yards than the 358.6 the Chargers give up.

When Minnesota amasses more than 358.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year the Vikings have five turnovers, five fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.

At home, the Chargers have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more.

In four home games this season, Los Angeles has hit the over twice.

This season, Chargers home games average 51.1 points, 2.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53.5).

Minnesota is 3-1 against the spread, and 1-3 overall, away from home.

In four road games this year, Minnesota has gone over the total every time.

Vikings away games this season average 48.6 total points, 4.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (53.5).

