Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 6 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 10 matchup on November 14, 2021.

It'll be the Green Bay Packers (7-2) against the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) in NFL Week 10 action.

Odds for Packers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay and its opponents have scored at least 48.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.
  • Seattle and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in two games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.7, is 3.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 41.1 points per game, 7.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Packers games this season have an average total of 48.5, the same value as Sunday's over/under.
  • The 48.5-point total for this game is 0.4 points below the 48.9 points per game average total in Seahawks games this season.

Packers stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Green Bay is 8-1-0 this season.
  • The Packers are 4-1 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.
  • Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on only two of nine set point totals (22.2%).
  • The Packers score just 1.0 more point per game (22.1) than the Seahawks allow (21.1).
  • When Green Bay records more than 21.1 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
  • The Packers average 68.1 fewer yards per game (333.4) than the Seahawks allow per outing (401.5).
  • The Packers have eight giveaways this season, while the Seahawks have eight takeaways.
Seahawks stats and trends

  • Seattle has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • The Seahawks have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.
  • Seattle's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
  • The Seahawks score just 2.6 more points per game (22.6) than the Packers give up (20.0).
  • When Seattle records more than 20.0 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Seahawks rack up 314.0 yards per game, only 7.2 fewer than the 321.2 the Packers give up.
  • Seattle is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team churns out more than 321.2 yards.
  • The Seahawks have four giveaways this season, while the Packers have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Green Bay is 3-0 against the spread, and 3-0 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 3.5-point favorites or greater, the Packers are unbeaten ATS (3-0).
  • Green Bay has hit the over once in three home games this year.
  • The average total in Packers home games this season is 48.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).
  • This year on the road, Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • Seattle has gone over the total once in four road games this year.
  • Seahawks away games this season average 49.3 total points, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under (48.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.

