ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 10 matchup on November 14, 2021.

AFC West rivals will do battle in Week 10 of the NFL season when the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) face the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in five of nine games this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Las Vegas' games (4/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 52.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.1, is 3.4 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.7 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 53.8 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 47.6 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is 4.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

  • Kansas City has two wins against the spread in nine games this season.
  • The Chiefs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in nine chances).
  • Kansas City's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Chiefs put up just 1.0 more point per game (24.6) than the Raiders surrender (23.6).
  • Kansas City is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.6 points.
  • The Chiefs collect 392.1 yards per game, 51.5 more yards than the 340.6 the Raiders give up per contest.
  • Kansas City is 2-5 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team picks up more than 340.6 yards.
  • This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 19 times, nine more than the Raiders' takeaways (10).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Raiders.

Raiders stats and trends

  • Las Vegas has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • The Raiders have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those games.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Raiders put up 24.5 points per game, comparable to the 25.2 the Chiefs give up.
  • Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.2 points.
  • The Raiders average only 13.1 more yards per game (394.5) than the Chiefs allow (381.4).
  • In games that Las Vegas churns out more than 381.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Raiders have turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (10).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Las Vegas has two wins against the spread and is 3-1 overall.
  • The Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point underdogs or greater at home.
  • In three of four games at home this year, Las Vegas has gone over the total.
  • The average total in Raiders home games this season is 47.5 points, 5.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (52.5).
  • Kansas City is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.
  • The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-2) as 2.5-point favorites or more on the road.
  • Kansas City has hit the over twice in four away games this year.
  • This season, Chiefs away games average 54.6 points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (52.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Kansas City Chiefs 41-14 Las Vegas Raiders: Patrick Mahomes throws five touchdowns as Chiefs rediscover best form in Raiders rout

Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes as the Kansas City Chiefs offense rediscovered their best form in a 41-14 rout of the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football. Mahomes completed 35 of his 50 pass attempts for a season-high 406 yards to go with his five TDs, as the Chiefs - who have failed to top 20 points in four of their last five outings - put up 41 points on their divisional-rival Raiders.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
FanSided

What channel is the KC Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game on?

The idea of a three-game winning streak would have sounded very pedestrian for the Kansas City Chiefs coming into the regular season. After nine games, fans are hoping and praying that such an accomplishment could be a real possibility. Chiefs Kingdom will find out on Sunday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
NESN

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Bengals -1.0 Total: 50.0 Over -106 | Under -114 Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Bengals +4400 | Raiders +5500. The Raiders are coming off arguably their worst performance of the season last week vs. the Chiefs. They were outscored by 27 points and outgained by 217 yards, which dropped them to just 5-4 for the season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Afc West#The Las Vegas Raiders#Raiders View
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes gawking at Cowboys DB Trevon Diggs

Kansas City Chiefs’ star Patrick Mahomes is going to watch out for Dallas Cowboys’ corner Trevon Diggs in their upcoming match. Diggs currently leads the league in interceptions with eight, and he has also managed to return two of them for touchdowns. Mahomes doesn’t want to be the cornerback’s next victim, per Myles Simmons of NBC Sports.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott endures another loss, mourns death of his grandmother

If Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not suffered enough over the last couple of years, he now must endure the passing of maternal grandmother Margeret Ebarb. Prescott acknowledged her passing with a series of messages on Instagram Friday morning. “We wouldn’t be here without you and I promise to...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Michael Strahan Said This Morning

Many in the NFL world have criticized Aaron Rodgers for what’s transpired this week. Green Bay’s star quarterback is out of this week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who told reporters earlier this year that he had been “immunized,” has since admitted that he is actually unvaccinated.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

22K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy