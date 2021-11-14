Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 10 matchup on November 14, 2021.

AFC West rivals will do battle in Week 10 of the NFL season when the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) face the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Kansas City has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in five of nine games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Las Vegas' games (4/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 52.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.1, is 3.4 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.7 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.

Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 53.8 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.6 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is 4.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has two wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Chiefs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in nine chances).

Kansas City's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Chiefs put up just 1.0 more point per game (24.6) than the Raiders surrender (23.6).

Kansas City is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.6 points.

The Chiefs collect 392.1 yards per game, 51.5 more yards than the 340.6 the Raiders give up per contest.

Kansas City is 2-5 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team picks up more than 340.6 yards.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 19 times, nine more than the Raiders' takeaways (10).

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Raiders have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Raiders put up 24.5 points per game, comparable to the 25.2 the Chiefs give up.

Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.2 points.

The Raiders average only 13.1 more yards per game (394.5) than the Chiefs allow (381.4).

In games that Las Vegas churns out more than 381.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Raiders have turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (10).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Las Vegas has two wins against the spread and is 3-1 overall.

The Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point underdogs or greater at home.

In three of four games at home this year, Las Vegas has gone over the total.

The average total in Raiders home games this season is 47.5 points, 5.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (52.5).

Kansas City is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.

The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-2) as 2.5-point favorites or more on the road.

Kansas City has hit the over twice in four away games this year.

This season, Chiefs away games average 54.6 points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (52.5).

