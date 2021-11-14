ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 6 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 10 matchup on November 15, 2021.

The Los Angeles Rams (7-2) and San Francisco 49ers (3-5) will face each other in a Week 10 NFL clash of NFC West rivals.

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in four of nine games this season.
  • So far this season, 37.5% of San Francisco's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Monday's over/under of 50.
  • Monday's over/under is 2.1 points lower than the two team's combined 52.1 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 2.9 points above the 47.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Rams games this season feature an average total of 50.7 points, a number 0.7 points higher than Monday's over/under.
  • The 50 total in this game is 3.2 points higher than the 46.8 average total in 49ers games this season.

Rams stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Los Angeles is 4-5-0 this season.
  • The Rams have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in seven chances).
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • This year, the Rams score 3.7 more points per game (29.0) than the 49ers surrender (25.3).
  • Los Angeles is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.3 points.
  • The Rams average 61.2 more yards per game (399.3) than the 49ers give up per matchup (338.1).
  • In games that Los Angeles picks up more than 338.1 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • This year, the Rams have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the 49ers' takeaways (5).
49ers stats and trends

  • So far this season San Francisco has two wins against the spread.
  • This year, the 49ers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
  • San Francisco's games this season have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
  • This season the 49ers average just 1.3 more points per game (23.1) than the Rams surrender (21.8).
  • When San Francisco records more than 21.8 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The 49ers collect only 17.4 more yards per game (365.6) than the Rams allow (348.2).
  • San Francisco is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses more than 348.2 yards.
  • The 49ers have 14 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rams.

Home and road insights

  • San Francisco is winless against the spread, and 0-4 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or more, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-3).
  • In three of four home games this season, San Francisco has hit the over.
  • 49ers home games this season average 47.8 total points, 2.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (50).
  • On the road, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 4-0 overall.
  • The Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as 3.5-point favorites or more away from home.
  • Los Angeles has hit the over twice in four road games this year.
  • Rams away games this season average 49.4 total points, 0.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50).

