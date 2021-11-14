Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 10 matchup on November 15, 2021.

The Los Angeles Rams (7-2) and San Francisco 49ers (3-5) will face each other in a Week 10 NFL clash of NFC West rivals.

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in four of nine games this season.

So far this season, 37.5% of San Francisco's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Monday's over/under of 50.

Monday's over/under is 2.1 points lower than the two team's combined 52.1 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 2.9 points above the 47.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Rams games this season feature an average total of 50.7 points, a number 0.7 points higher than Monday's over/under.

The 50 total in this game is 3.2 points higher than the 46.8 average total in 49ers games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 4-5-0 this season.

The Rams have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in seven chances).

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

This year, the Rams score 3.7 more points per game (29.0) than the 49ers surrender (25.3).

Los Angeles is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.3 points.

The Rams average 61.2 more yards per game (399.3) than the 49ers give up per matchup (338.1).

In games that Los Angeles picks up more than 338.1 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

This year, the Rams have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the 49ers' takeaways (5).

49ers stats and trends

So far this season San Francisco has two wins against the spread.

This year, the 49ers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

San Francisco's games this season have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

This season the 49ers average just 1.3 more points per game (23.1) than the Rams surrender (21.8).

When San Francisco records more than 21.8 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The 49ers collect only 17.4 more yards per game (365.6) than the Rams allow (348.2).

San Francisco is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses more than 348.2 yards.

The 49ers have 14 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rams.

Home and road insights

San Francisco is winless against the spread, and 0-4 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or more, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-3).

In three of four home games this season, San Francisco has hit the over.

49ers home games this season average 47.8 total points, 2.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (50).

On the road, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 4-0 overall.

The Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as 3.5-point favorites or more away from home.

Los Angeles has hit the over twice in four road games this year.

Rams away games this season average 49.4 total points, 0.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50).

