Classic Christmas Movies Guide: Where to Watch It's a Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, Elf, Die Hard and Others

It was just two years ago that those looking to curl up next to the fire with the OG Miracle on 34th Street instead got left a lump of coal, when the Christmas classic was nowhere to be seen .

Let’s avoid such Yuletide trauma this holiday season, shall we?

Already, TVLine has gift-wrapped for you a joyfully thorough guide to the 150 (!) new and original holiday movies that will be coming at you via Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix and other outlets.

But what is Christmas without Charlie Brown’s sad little tree, the fear of shooting your eye with a Red Ryder carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle, or thinking about George Bailey making violent love to Mary Hatch in the living room? (Wait, what?)

Here is our annual “Where to Watch” guide to some holiday classics, based on currently available data (which is always subject to change). We will update this handy list if additional broadcast/cable airings come to our attention. And as always, TVLine is an interactive experience, so if there’s a legit classic you’d like to see added, maybe you won’t catch us in a Grinchy mood and we will oblige!

All streaming options are those available with subscription ; all times Eastern .

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

STREAM: Apple TV+ (streams free Nov. 23 through Nov. 27)

TUNE IN: N/A

A Charlie Brown Christmas

STREAM: Apple TV+ (streams free Dec. 22 through Dec. 25)

TUNE IN: N/A

A Christmas Story

STREAM: HBO Max (sign up) , truTV

TUNE IN: TBS (Dec. 3 at 7 pm and 9 pm, Dec. 11 at 9 pm), TNT (Dec. 9 at 9 pm and 11 pm, Dec. 15 at 5:30 pm), and many more !

Die Hard (Don’t fight us on this one!)

STREAM: Starz (sign up)

TUNE IN: Nov. 27 on Starz Encore

Elf

STREAM: HBO Max (sign up)

TUNE IN: TNT (Nov. 24 at 4 pm, Nov. 25 at 2 pm), TBS (Nov. 26 marathon)

Frosty the Snowman

STREAM: N/A

TUNE IN: CBS (Nov. 25 at 8 pm, followed by Frosty Returns )

Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer

STREAM: N/A

TUNE IN: The CW (Nov. 25 at 8 pm)

Home Alone

STREAM: Disney+ (sign up)

TUNE IN: Freeform (Nov. 24 at 6 pm, Nov. 25 at 4 pm), FX (Nov. 26 at 3 pm and 8 pm)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966)

STREAM: HBO Max (sign up) , Peacock Premium (sign up) , truTV

TUNE IN : NBC (Nov. 25 at 8 pm)

It’s a Wonderful Life

STREAM: Prime Video (sign up) , fuboTV, FilmBox, TVision

TUNE IN: E! (Nov. 25 marathon)

The Little Drummer Boy

STREAM: Peacock Premium (sign up)

TUNE IN: N/A

Love, Actually

STREAM: Peacock Premium (sign up)

TUNE IN: AMC (Nov. 27 at 6 pm and 11 pm)

Meet Me in St. Louis

STREAM: TVision

TUNE IN : N/A

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

STREAM: Prime Video (sign up) , Disney+ (sign up)

TUNE IN: N/A

The Muppet Christmas Carol

STREAM: Disney+ (sign up)

TUNE IN: N/A

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

STREAM: HBO Max (sign up) , TVision

TUNE IN: TNT (Nov. 24 at 6 pm, Nov. 25 at noon, Nov. 27 marathon), and others; it’s pretty much always on somewhere for the next few weeks. (“If I woke up tomorrow with my head sewn to the carpet, I wouldn’t be more surprised!”)

The Nightmare Before Christmas

STREAM: Disney+ (sign up)

TUNE IN: Freeform (Nov. 21 at 7:30 pm)

Planes, Trains & Automobiles

STREAM: Paramount+ (sign up) , AMC+, fuboTV, Philo, PlutoTV

TUNE IN: N/A

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

STREAM: N/A

TUNE IN: CBS (Nov. 29 at 8 pm)

Rudolph’s Shiny New Year

STREAM: AMC+ (Nov. 28)

TUNE IN: AMC (Nov. 28 at 8:45 pm)

The Santa Clause

STREAM: Disney+ (sign up)

TUNE IN: Freeform (Nov. 27 at 5:10 pm)

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (1970)

STREAM: N/A

TUNE IN: N/A

Only available for purchase/rental via iTunes, Prime Video, etc.

Scrooged

STREAM: Prime Video (sign up) , Paramount+ (sign up) , YouTube

TUNE IN : VH1 (Nov. 26 at 1 am!)

The Shop Around the Corner

STREAM: HBO Max (sign up)

TUNE IN: TCM (Nov. 25 at 11 am)

The Sound of Music

STREAM: Disney+

TUNE IN: ABC (Dec. 18 at 7 pm)

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

STREAM: N/A

TUNE IN: AMC (Dec. 2 at 6:30 pm)

White Christmas

STREAM: Netflix, AMC+ (Dec. 3-4, Dec. 24-25)

TUNE IN: AMC (Nov. 28 at 10 pm, Nov. 29 at 9:15 am)

The Year Without a Santa Claus

STREAM: AMC+ (Dec. 11)

TUNE IN: N/A

(If you sign up for a service through our links, TVLine may earn a commission.)