ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Rugby fan Biden wishes Ireland luck against All Blacks – and celebrates win

By Martin Pengelly
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TpOz9_0cvs7XnB00

Joe Biden wished the Ireland rugby team luck in their game against mighty New Zealand on Saturday, saying in a letter : “Go spread the faith. I’ll be cheering for you.”

Related: Ireland stun New Zealand as Rónan Kelleher sparks second-half onslaught

Before the game in Dublin, the All Blacks had this autumn heavily beaten Wales and Italy and thrashed the USA by no less than 104-14 .

But Ireland went on to beat New Zealand for only the third time in more than a century, 29-20 at a packed Aviva Stadium .

Their day grew more celebratory from there. On Saturday evening, Irish Rugby tweeted a picture from the team hotel, in which a phone was held up to cheering players and coaches.

The caption said: “Incredible to have @POTUS [the acronym for ‘president of the United States’] address the team after today’s win over the All Blacks!”

The White House confirmed the call, which it said Biden made with “members of his family”, and the letter written to “Team Ireland”.

In the political realm, a spokesman for the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, told reporters Biden called him too, saying , “Well done, I’m delighted for you” and discussing his own experiences playing American football in college.

In fact, Biden’s links to and liking for rugby union are well known, not least in light of previous interactions with Ireland and New Zealand.

On a visit to Auckland in 2016, as vice-president, he was given a shirt by two All Blacks forwards.

“I played rugby but thank God I didn’t play against these guys,” Biden said , before telling the flanker Jerome Kaino he “played rugby for one year when I was in law school”, as a full-back.

The White House has not confirmed where and when Biden played rugby. It did not respond to a Guardian request for comment sent on Saturday night.

Earlier this year, however, Zach Levek of the Syracuse Rugby Alumni Association told the Rugby Network that though Biden graduated from law school at the New York university in 1968, a year before its rugby club was founded, the sport was played there before by students and local enthusiasts alike.

“We would not be surprised if a tough young man from Scranton was willing to put on the Syracuse orange-and-blue-hooped jersey,” Levek said. “We fully support President Biden’s statements and proudly recognise him as an SU Rugby alumni.”

Nor is Biden the only president to have played rugby. Bill Clinton played at Oxford, George W Bush at Yale. Other Washington power-players include the late Massachusetts senator Ted Kennedy, who played for Harvard; James Baker, George HW Bush’s secretary of state, who played at Princeton; and HR McMaster , Donald Trump’s second national security adviser, who played at West Point.

Biden’s defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, also played as a military cadet.

In Auckland five years ago, Biden mentioned following an All Black tour of Ireland in the 1970s, when he was a young Democratic senator from Delaware, during a congressional recess.

“We packed up,” he said, “and we followed them all through Ireland. There was nothing but carnage left behind. But I am a real fan.”

Ireland failed to beat New Zealand throughout that decade, part of 111 years of futile effort until a pulsating game in Chicago later in 2016. Biden congratulated that Irish team, which featured a full-back, Rob Kearney, to whom he is distantly related and who has visited the White House .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DrR5P_0cvs7XnB00
Biden receives a personalised All Black rugby jersey from Jerome Kaino, right, and Charlie Faumuina during his visit to Auckland in 2016. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

In his letter to the Irish team this week, Biden cited his cousin’s triumph at Soldier Field and said: “Since then, you’ve beaten the All Blacks again in 2018 and I know that you can do it again this year.

Related: 'It's in my blood': how rugby managed to unite America's elite

“… As the Irish blessing says, wherever you go and whatever you do, may the luck of the Irish be there with you. My grandfather, Ambrose Finnegan, would always say, ‘Keep the faith,’ and then my Grandmother Blewitt would add, ‘No, spread it.’ So go spread the faith. I’ll be cheering for you.”

Biden often celebrates his Irish ancestry . Earlier this year, at the White House, he said: “Everything between Ireland and the United States runs deep. Our joys, our sorrows, our passion, our drive, our unrelenting optimism and hope.”

On his father’s side, his ancestry is English and French . On Saturday, it was not immediately clear if the president had also wished good luck to England, who beat Australia at Twickenham, or to the French team picked to play Georgia in Bordeaux on Sunday.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Massachusetts State
newschain

Ireland’s Johnny Sexton: You can’t play exciting rugby all of the time

Johnny Sexton believes Ireland are beginning to fire on all cylinders under head coach Andy Farrell but warned it is unrealistic to routinely expect free-flowing rugby. The Irish warmed up for Saturday’s sold-out Dublin showdown with New Zealand by producing arguably their best attacking performance of the Farrell era as they ruthlessly dispatched Japan 60-5 last weekend.
WORLD
BBC

James Lowe: Ireland's New Zealand-born wing hoping for chance to face All Blacks

Ireland wing James Lowe is relishing the prospect of playing against some of his closest friends in Saturday's contest against his native New Zealand. Lowe, 29, celebrated his international recall by scoring the opening try as Ireland thrashed Japan 60-5 in Saturday's autumn opener in Dublin. The former Maori All...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Micheál Martin
punditarena.com

Ireland vs All Blacks: Head to head player comparisons

We are just two days away from Ireland’s titanic encounter with the All Blacks, and with both teams now announced, we can evaluate how they match up. New Zealand are at full strength for the encounter, although you could certainly argue that some players on the bench deserve to start, while Ireland have made just one change to the starting team that beat Japan.
WORLD
punditarena.com

Ireland rise to fourth in the World Rugby Rankings after downing the All Blacks

Ireland have risen to fourth place in the World Rugby Rankings after claiming a sensational 29-20 victory against the All Blacks. The men in green have risen one place in the rankings as a result of their win against New Zealand, as they overtake Australia, who have fallen two places to fifth after their loss to England.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby Union#All Blacks#Rugby Football Union#Irish Rugby#Potus#The White House#American#Allblacks
punditarena.com

Johnny Sexton promises that Ireland are only at the start of their journey after All Blacks victory

Johnny Sexton had his feet firmly on the ground after Ireland’s sensational victory against the All Blacks, saying his team have plenty more in them. Ireland were excellent in all areas as they looked fluid in attack, ferocious in defence (with just a brief lapse in concentration for New Zealand’s first try), and very much composed for the vast majority of the game.
WORLD
crowrivermedia.com

The All Blacks' tough 2021 and the future of NZ rugby

New Zealand's All Blacks have navigated a challenging year: from traveling the globe amid the ongoing pandemic, to facing stiff competition atop the world rankings from the likes of fellow rugby powerhouse South Africa. CNN caught up with the NZ coach and two of their stars during the All Blacks' trip to the US capital.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
punditarena.com

All Blacks prop Joe Moody admits to being drained by Ireland encounter

Joe Moody has admitted that the All Blacks are feeling the effect of their heavy defensive work load against Ireland ahead of their encounter with France. New Zealand were put through an enormous amount of work in defence during their 29-20 defeat to Ireland, which saw them make a total of 250 attempted tackles, compared to the hosts’ 124.
WORLD
The Independent

Wales vs Australia: Josh Adams and Tomas Francis fit to start in Cardiff

Wales have received a double boost ahead of their Autumn Nations Series finale against Australia after Josh Adams and Tomas Francis were declared fit to start.The reigning Six Nations champions have more than 15 players unavailable – including a number of British and Irish Lions – for the Wallabies’ Principality Stadium visit on Saturday.Wing Adams missed the victory over Fiji last Sunday due to a calf muscle issue that forced his withdrawal just before kick-off, while Francis was concussed during training a week ago and saw an independent consultant on Thursday.But they will both feature as Wales target a third...
RUGBY
punditarena.com

Ian Foster calls on All Blacks backs to hold themselves ‘accountable’ for Ireland loss

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has said that his backline players must hold themselves accountable for decisions they made in their side’s loss to Ireland. Ireland were deserved victors against New Zealand on Saturday, as they dominated both possession and territory to claim a 29-20 win, in their third-ever victory against the All Blacks.
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy