Trump Organization does not have to pay Michael Cohen's legal bills -judge

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Trump Organization does not need to pay millions of dollars in legal bills for Trump's former fixer and attorney Michael Cohen, a New York judge decided on Friday.

Michael Cohen had sued the Trump Organization for failing to make good on a promise to pay legal costs resulting from his work. But the judge said Cohen failed to prove the bills he incurred amid a criminal investigation and other lawsuits related to conduct done in his capacity as an employee of the Trump Organization.

The alleged missed reimbursements included $1.9 million for legal fees and costs, plus another $1.9 million related to Cohen's criminal case, according to Cohen's 2019 complaint.

"In a nutshell, Mr. Cohen's legal fees arise out of his (sometimes unlawful) service to Mr. Trump personally, to Mr. Trump's campaign, and to the Trump Foundation, but not out of his service to the business of the Trump Organization," the judge said in the filing.

The Trump Organization was the only defendant in Cohen's lawsuit.

In a statement on Twitter, Cohen's attorney Lanny Davis described the decision as "unfair".

Cohen, a longtime employee of the firm and Trump's, became a critic of the former president and testified that Trump had directed him to break the law. In 2018, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison for his role in making illegal hush-money payments to women to help Trump's 2016 election campaign and lying to Congress about a Trump project in Russia.

Patrick Zim
10d ago

Just remember, this is an actual fact, he went to prison for things he was doing that had nothing to do with Trump. He offered up to say whatever the DNC wanted him to say in front of congress if they would spring him out of prison. He wanted to do a book that was so full of fiction that no publisher would touch him. When he was let out he couldn't even follow house arrest rules. That's because he thinks he's a tough guy and rules don't apply to him. Now he's a felon and probably WI never practice law again, no book deal, no interviews, no money and no hope.

Craig Murphy
10d ago

even if I don't like thrump , he should not have to pay we are all responsible for our own decisions and actions , this is also something thrump needs to learn

Allen101
10d ago

Take him back to another court until you get a judge that will make him pay.That is what the corrupt Trump's do.Whats good for one is good for all.

