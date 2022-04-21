ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney’s Family Photos Over the Years

By Riley Cardoza
 2 days ago

Jimmy Kimmel ’s cuties! The talk show host shares two children with wife Molly McNearney and loves spending time with the little ones.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host was previously married to Gina Kimmel , and they became parents in 1991 when daughter Katherine arrived, followed by son Kevin two years later.

The former couple called it quits in 2002 after more than a decade of marriage, and their divorce was finalized the following year.

While the New York native moved on with Sarah Silverman, they broke up in 2009. Jimmy started dating McNearney later that same year, and he proposed during a South Africa vacation three years later.

In July 2013, the pair tied the knot in California. Ben Affleck , Justin Theroux , John Krasinski and more A-list pals attended the nuptials.

"They are a really great couple,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. "Everyone is very happy for them. Jimmy and Molly seemed ecstatic and so happy to see family and friends. Everyone stood around hugging and laughing over cocktails.”

The couple announced their first pregnancy in 2014, and Jane arrived in July of that year. Billy was born in April 2017 with tetralogy of fallot with pulmonary atresia, which is when the pulmonary valve is blocked and there is a hole in the heart wall.

"On Monday morning, Dr. Vaughn Starnes opened his chest and fixed one of the two defects in his heart,” Jimmy told his viewers of his newborn son's surgery the following month. “He went in there with a scalpel and did some kind of magic that I couldn’t even begin to explain. He opened the valve, and the operation was a success. It was the longest three hours of my life. He’s doing great. He’s eating. He’s sleeping. He peed on his mother today while she was changing his diaper. He’s doing all the things that he’s supposed to do. This is the best.”

The comedian exclusively told Us in September 2019 that the toddler was “doing great,” explaining, "He thinks he’s Spider-Man now, so we’re safe from crime. He wears the costume all the time. He’s shooting webs all over the house. He goes to preschool as his secret identity and then turns into Spider-Man when he comes home.”

Keep scrolling to see the Serious Goose author and McNearney’s sweetest moments with Jane and Billy over the years.

