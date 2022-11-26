Denmark World Cup 2022 squad and preview: Kasper Hjulmand's final 26-man team

The Denmark World Cup 2022 squad is finally complete, after manager Kasper Hjulmand named the final five players of his 26-man team travelling to Qatar in November.

With Christian Eriksen back in action, Denmark head to Qatar determined to take on the big boys again.

Confidence is high after last year’s European Championship semi-final was followed by a dominant qualifying campaign, and the squad looks strong, led by the impressive Kasper Hjulmand. Denmark will expect to progress ahead of Tunisia and Australia and hope to challenge France for top spot, because Lionel Messi and Argentina will likely be lying in wait for the runners-up.

They won't fear anyone, though. The Danish Dynamite won nine from nine in qualification for the Qatar World Cup 2022 , not even conceding a goal in their first eight, before losing their final game in Scotland to tie with Germany as Europe’s top qualifiers on 27 points. It proved this team’s quality, as did home-and-away Nations League wins against a full-strength France, their Group C rivals. Confidence is high.

Indeed, their defensive organisation is a key strength. Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen deputised impressively alongside Barcelona’s Andreas Christensen in the long-term absence of injured skipper Simon Kjaer, but the Milan centre-back’s return from serious knee knack only adds to the options in front of keeper Kasper Schmeichel. Thomas Delaney, Christian Norgaard, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Eriksen offer great midfield balance.

It isn't clear who will score the goals, though. For all of the talent in defence and midfield, there’s no top talisman in the squad. Kasper Dolberg lacks consistency, while Yussuf Poulsen and Martin Braithwaite each average a goal every six internationals.

Regardless, they'll impress with dynamic, high-pressure football. Hojbjerg is the team’s heart and lungs, and the skilful, fleet-of-foot Joakim Maehle will not give opposition right-backs a moment’s rest.

Denmark World Cup 2022 squad

Denmark World Cup 2022 squad: The final 26-man team

GK: Kasper Schmeichel, Nice

GK: Oliver Christensen, Hertha Berlin

GK: Frederik Ronnow, Union Berlin

DF: Simon Kjaer, AC Milan

DF: Joachim Andersen, Crystal Palace

DF: Daniel Wass, Brondby

DF: Joakim Maehle, Atalanta

DF: Andreas Christensen, Barcelona

DF: Rasmus Kristensen, Leeds United

DF: Jens Stryger Larsen, Trabzonspor

DF: Victor Nelsson, Galatasaray

DF: Alexander Bah, Benfica

MF: Thomas Delaney, Sevilla

MF: Mathias Jensen, Brentford

MF: Christian Eriksen, Manchester United

MF: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tottenham

MF: Christian Norgaard, Brentford

FW: Yussuf Poulsen, RB Leipzig

FW: Andreas Skov Olsen, Club Brugge

FW: Jesper Lindstrom, Eintracht Frankfurt

FW: Andreas Cornelius, Copenhagen

FW: Martin Braithwaite, Espanyol

FW: Jonas Wind, Wolfsburg

FW: Kasper Dolberg, Sevilla

FW: Robert Skov, Hoffenheim

FW: Mikkel Damsgaard, Brentford

Denmark top scorers

Here are Denmark's World Cup 2022 top scorers so far:

1 goal: Andreas Christiansen

Denmark yellow cards

Here are Denmark's World Cup 2022 yellow cards so far:

1 yellow card: Mathias Jensen, Rasmus Kristensen, Andreas Christensen, Andreas Cornelius

Denmark manager

Who is Denmark's manager for the 2022 World Cup?

Kasper Hjulmand is a national hero, having guided Denmark to the Euro 2020 semi-finals. Players praise his style of football, tactical flexibility – he switches regularly from a 4-3-3 to a back three – and man-management, and as the team continues to perform, the 50-year-old has piqued the interest of several European heavyweights.

Denmark's star player

Who is Denmark's best player?

Christian Eriksen will be hugely motivated for this World Cup, after highlighting it as the main targetin hi s first public interview after his heart stopped beating at Euro 2020 last summer. It’s a miracle he is playing at all, yet his early-season form for Manchester United has even suggested he can again be the magician he was at Tottenham.

How many players are Denmark allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to last summer’s European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now 26-player squads have returned for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.